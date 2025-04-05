Claude goes to college and wants to be your study buddy

Anthropic has launched an AI assistant for colleges called Claude for Education.

The new AI aims to help students, faculty, and administrators with everything from tutoring to policy summaries.

The new Learning Mode offers Socratic questioning rather than just answering questions.

Anthropic has a new version of its AI assistant Claude aimed at the world of higher education. The new Claude for Education model offers universities a way of embedding a less disruptive version of AI into classrooms and offices.

Claude for Education is designed to help students with their studies without just doing it for them, and to help faculty customize their curricula. Though Claude, like any other AI chatbot, could write a paper that a student might try to pass off as their own, Claude for Education does try to address that issue with the new Learning Mode. Claude will switch from just answering questions to responding with questions of its own in a nod to the Socratic method of teaching.

Ask for the answer, and Claude might instead ask for ways to think about the problem or what proof could support a thesis. Presumably, it would respond to a question about the airspeed of an unladen swallow by asking which subspecies the swallow belongs to. It can also make a study guide based on materials you upload. That's essentially a feature of Google's NotebookLM too, but has obvious utility in college. You can see how that works below.

Claude college

Anthropic wants students to consider AI less of a homework machine and more of a thoughtful TA. Since more than a quarter of teensuse ChatGPT alone for homework, it's an issue that needs to be addressed. Nobody wants to create a generation of students who just copy-paste AI output into their essays.

And some schools are responding. Northeastern University has signed on as Anthropic’s first official “design partner,” offering Claude access to 50,000 students, faculty, and staff across its 13 campuses. Champlain College and the London School of Economics and Political Science are also among the first adopters.

OpenAI has its own education-focused tools, and CEO Sam Altman even announced that ChatGPT Plus would be free to college students through May. Claude’s approach is more focused, like the deal OpenAI made with Arizona State University to incorporate its AI at the school.

Anthropic is looking to widen Claude's adoption at schools through its new Claude Campus Ambassadors program, which gets students to work with the company in rolling out educational initiatives. They’re also offering API credits to students who want to build cool projects using Claude.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, the real test isn’t how many students use Claude, but how they use it. Because as much as I love the idea of AI making life easier for students and professors, there’s a line between using tech to learn and using it to dodge learning entirely. And that line is, well, blurry. It will be necessary to keep watching how these tools are used and whether they actually help students learn in meaningful, human ways.