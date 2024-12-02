AI characters find religion in Minecraft

We usually think about AI in terms of how the models and characters interact with humans. But what happens when AI personalities are left mostly on their own in a virtual world? AI startup Altera decided to find out by setting up a population of AI characters in the digital world of Minecraft for what it calls Project Sid. The result was an entire society of AI bots forming communities, taking on jobs to help that community, and even adhering to and spreading an in-game religion.

Altera set up Project Sid, with up to 1,000 AI-controlled characters able to interact within Minecraft's open-world environment. Each AI character was powered by a large language model (LLM) along with specialized task modules. Altera set up groups of 50 agents able to engage with each other over 12 in-game days or four real hours. After a couple of text prompts to kick things up, the AI personalities evolved on their own.

The personalities of the AI characters emerged pretty quickly, with outgoing and introverted personalities setting limits for interacting with other AIs. They soon developed unique personality traits, made a kind of etiquette for their interactions, and made decisions based on their simulated experiences. AI characters would adjust their behavior based on the reactions of those around them, even favoring those who behaved more kindly to them.

When put into larger groups of 30, the characters spontaneously developed jobs within their community despite initially sharing the same goals of building a sustainable village and defending it from threats. Soon, farmers, builders, and security guards were taking up their jobs. Some AI characters even became artists focused on beautifying the village with flowers and paint.

Altera sought to make the community mimic more complex communities and arranged a taxation system where the AI characters could vote on policies related to raising and spending money for the community. Factions of pro- and anti-tax groups began debating and arguing ahead of the votes, operating a lot like a real human community in some ways.

AI shares the (pasta) gospel

When the simulation included up to 500 AI agents, Altera suddenly found a modern culture forming. The AIs would share culture and hobbies with each other, ranging from pulling pranks to an interest in environmentalism. It was at this level that the AI characters suddenly found religion. Specifically, they adopted the parody religion of Pastafarianism, known for its tongue-in-cheek worship of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. A small group of "priests" seeded the belief system, which then spread through towns, replicating the dynamics of cultural and religious proliferation in human history.

Of course, these AI characters aren't conscious of picking a religion or any of their other choices. But, they do show how AI can successfully mimic human behavior in ways that appear to be based on self-awareness. It's really just algorithms based on patterns learned from datasets. If you didn't know better, you might be fooled by the strikingly lifelike behavior of the AI and their cultures.

The experiment is impressive in what it shows about AI imitating humanity, but virtual societies like these do have larger value, according to Altera. The better that AI can reflect realistic human behavior, the better it will be at helping simulate how people would deal with different scenarios. It might help form social policies or guide the creation of disaster management plans. That may seem a stretch from Minecraft characters worshipping an airborne knot of noodles and meatballs, but unlike the Pastafarians, there's a lot more than faith behind it.

"These simulations, set within a Minecraft environment, reveal that agents are capable of meaningful progress – autonomously developing specialized roles, adhering to and changing collective rules, and engaging in cultural and religious transmission," Altera's researchers explained in a scientific report. "These preliminary results show that agents can achieve significant milestones towards AI civilizations, opening new avenues for large-scale societal simulations, agentic organizational intelligence, and integrating AI into human civilizations."