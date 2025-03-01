After rolling out Sora beyond the US, OpenAI plans to put the video AI tool inside ChatGPT

OpenAI is reportedly going to add Sora to the ChatGPT app

As yet there's no timeline for the integration

The full Sora experience will continue to be a separate app

Having launched in the US last December, and going live for a bunch of European countries earlier this week, OpenAI's video generation tool Sora is expanding quickly – and the plan is to eventually put it inside the ChatGPT interface.

That's according to discussions at a company meeting, as reported by TechCrunch. Right now, Sora lives on its own separate website, and isn't part of the ChatGPT apps on web or mobile – apps that do include image generation capabilities.

Sora product lead Rohan Sahai apparently said that OpenAI has plans to put Sora in more places, as well as to build on the features and tools of the AI video maker. However, it seems likely Sora would also remain as a separate, standalone experience too.

The version of Sora put inside ChatGPT may not be as comprehensive as the current web tool, Sahai admitted. Part of the reason the integration isn't already in place is to avoid cluttering up the ChatGPT interface too much.

More on the way

The Sora web interface (Image credit: Future)

Right now there's no timeline for any of this, though Sora inside ChatGPT could help drive more paid subscriptions: right now, you need to be a ChatGPT Plus ($20-a-month) or ChatGPT Pro ($200-a-month) subscriber to be able to use Sora.

You get different limits on video resolution and the number of videos you make, depending on how much you pay. Every user gets a certain number of credits each month, and videos that are longer and of higher quality cost more credits.

The same user credentials are used to sign into both ChatGPT and Sora, so some of the work is already done. However, the Sora website has elements like a featured video showcase that would be difficult to cram into ChatGPT.

Sahai reportedly also said that an improved version of the AI model running underneath Sora is on the way, and said that OpenAI was also working on an image generator powered by Sora that could produce more photorealistic images. Stay tuned.