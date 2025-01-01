5 ways you can use ChatGPT to power your New Year’s Resolutions

The New Year is here, and with it comes the inevitable list of resolutions that we’re all determined to conquer – at least until February rolls around. Whether you want to eat healthier, save more money, or finally read War and Peace (yes, the whole thing), ChatGPT can be your trusty sidekick to keep you on track.

From brainstorming goals to troubleshooting your progress, this AI is here to help – and occasionally deliver a gentle reality check when you try to justify “cake for breakfast” as “eating more fruit.”

Let’s dive into five practical and entertaining ways of using ChatGPT to make 2024 your most resolution-compliant year yet.

1. Brainstorm resolutions

Brainstorming good resolutions starts with making them personal and unique. ChatGPT is great at crafting goals that align with your passions. Instead of generic ideas like "get fit" or "spend less," you can share interests such as photography, traveling, or learning new skills. ChatGPT might suggest creating a daily photo journal, mastering greetings in multiple languages, or exploring and documenting hidden local gems. Personalized resolutions like these can help keep you engaged and motivated.

For example, you could tell ChatGPT about your hobbies and values, such as photography, traveling, or learning new things. ChatGPT might suggest resolutions like taking a photo daily to create a digital yearbook, learning to say “hello” in 52 languages, or exploring a new local spot each month and documenting it.

Of course, you may need a few attempts since a resolution to be a better baker and get in shape can conflict if you end up baking and eating a cake every day. Still, these kinds of personalized goals are more likely to keep you engaged throughout the year.

2. Action plans

When tackling big goals, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. ChatGPT excels at breaking down ambitious resolutions into manageable steps, giving you a clear roadmap to follow. For example, if your resolution is to write a novel, ChatGPT could help you plan by suggesting that you spend January outlining your story, dedicate February through July to writing 500 words a day, and use August through November for editing before sharing your draft with beta readers in December. This structured approach makes daunting tasks more achievable.

On the flip side, overloading ChatGPT with too many resolutions at once can lead to chaos. Imagine trying to write a novel, learn Spanish, train for a marathon, and launch a side hustle simultaneously. While ChatGPT might gamely provide a plan, by March, you could find yourself running sprints while conjugating Spanish verbs and brainstorming business ideas, all while ignoring your neglected manuscript.

3. Accountability buddy

A great way ChatGPT can support your resolutions is by becoming your personal accountability partner. Sticking to goals is much easier when someone or something is checking in on your progress, but sharing resolutions with friends or family isn’t always comfortable. ChatGPT offers a private, judgment-free space to log your achievements and setbacks.

You can brag to ChatGPT about how you stuck to your workout schedule and get motivated by the response or upbeat feedback if you find yourself falling short. The AI will even suggest ways to adjust your plans to keep you moving forward. Of course, AI isn't always good at noting self-deprecating jokes. Admitting to devouring a box of donuts and asking if it counts as carb-loading for a run will more likely provoke sincere-sounding concern rather than the chuckle you're aiming for.

4. Troubleshooting resolutions

That flexibility is key when you run into issues with your goals. Setbacks are inevitable when pursuing any resolution, but ChatGPT can help you troubleshoot your progress and find solutions to obstacles.

When you find yourself stuck, explaining the situation to ChatGPT can lead to practical solutions. If evening workouts are falling by the wayside because of fatigue, ChatGPT might suggest switching to a morning schedule, cutting sessions down to something more manageable, or teaming up with a workout buddy for extra encouragement.

These tailored adjustments can help you clear roadblocks and regain momentum. However, it doesn't work if you're not honest about where the failures are. Even AI won't buy your excuse that walking to the ice cream shop is your daily cardio.

5. Hype AI

When you are reaching your goals, ChatGPT is great at celebrating those milestones and charting your progress. The AI can act as a kind of interactive journal, helping you recognize achievements and plan rewards that feel meaningful.

Suppose you’ve committed to meditating daily for a month. In that case, it might suggest a soothing spa day, upgrading to a premium meditation app, or even writing about your experience to inspire others. Even though you prompt the AI, the semi-external gestures can make you feel more fulfilled, at least in moderation.

Think of ChatGPT as the quirky, supportive friend in a feel-good movie. It won’t judge you for slipping up but will nudge you toward success with creative ideas and practical plans. Happy New Year!