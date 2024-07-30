Bubblegum pink point-and-shoot film camera unveiled for Barbie fans, complete with matching bag

Specialist retro tech restorer Retrospekt has teamed up with Mattel to create a cheap Malibu Barbie-themed point-and-shoot 35mm film camera, matching bag, plus twin single-use film cameras.

The line of new lost-cost Malibu Barbie-themed cameras and accessories follows up Retrospekt and Mattel's previous collaboration – a Polaroid 600 Barbie-themed camera that was launched during Oscar season earlier this year.

Retrospekt already makes a range of 'FC-11' 35mm film cameras, and the latest Malibu Barbie version expands the diverse collection with bubblegum pink, palm tree, and sun-soaked goodness. Oh, and it's adorned with the Barbie logo, too (see below).

The new 35mm film camera is available now for $59 on the Retrospekt website (about £46 / AU$90), while the matching carry bag costs $29 (around £23 / AU$45). Retrospekt ships internationally, with the costs calculated at checkout. Remember that you'll need to load the reusable camera with film, so do factor in the ongoing film and film development costs.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Retrospekt / Mattel) (Image credit: Retrospekt / Mattel) (Image credit: Retrospekt / Mattel) (Image credit: Retrospekt / Mattel)

Point-and-shoot simplicity

Launched in time to celebrate Barbie's 65th anniversary, Retrospekt's Malibu Barbie FC-11 35mm film camera is as simple as they come. It measures 119mm x 67mm x 44mm and can slip right in your pocket or in the cute camera bag.

It features a fixed-focus 31mm f/9 lens, which keeps everything in focus, auto exposure with a 1/120sec shutter speed designed for ISO 200 and 400 film, and an optional built-in flash that is activated using a switch on the camera's front.

All you need to do is load a roll of 35mm film and point and shoot. After each shot, wind the film onto the next frame using the film wind dial on the camera's rear. If you want to use the flash, you'll need to install one AAA battery first (not supplied).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you like the sound of the Malibu Barbie film camera but are not sure how often you'll realistically use it – though you might just want it as an accessory – there's another option launched by Retrospekt on the same day: twin single-use 35mm cameras.

The disposable Barbie and Ken camera pairing (below) are both pre-loaded with a 27 exposure roll of ISO400 35mm color film, and the bundle costs $49.

(Image credit: Retrospekt / Mattel)

If you're interested in film cameras but Barbie isn't really your thing, you're not short of options. We're in the process of updating our best film cameras guide, while there are other low-cost film camera options, plus Pentax's amazing new half-frame camera, via the links below.