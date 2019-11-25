You can get a great 2-in-1 laptop for cheap with this Best Buy Black friday laptop deal

Now's the time to upgrade your old laptop if you've been waiting for a great deal. Best Buy's discount on this HP Pavilion x360 makes for one of the most compelling laptop deals you'll see this Black Friday. The deal cuts $250 off the price, a full third off of its original value.

HP Pavilion x360: $749.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

This model comes with a Full HD display, 8GB of RAM, a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and 256GB of storage alongside 16GB of Intel Optane memory.View Deal

HP makes some of the best 2-in-1 laptops, and the Pavilion x360 is one of its more affordable options. That's not to say it's cheap. This model impressively comes with an anodized aluminum finish.

The rest of the specs indicate it's no slouch, either. With a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor, you'll get strong performance matched with efficiency. 8GB of RAM will help keep you handle general multi-tasking without running into issues. Plus, it has 256GB of high-speed SSD storage, which is only further boosted by 16GB of Intel Optane memory.

This model gives you a 14-inch, Full HD display. Because this is a 2-in-1, you can also flip the display over and use it in tablet mode.

With all that, you're also getting decent portability. The HP Pavilion x360 weighs just 3.48 pounds.

If you're looking for a general purpose laptop that'll handle your workday, school, and more, this laptop is a clear winner. This discount only makes it an even better choice.

