Surface Pro 7 plus keyboard is $260 off in Best Buy’s pre-Black Friday deal

Microsoft might have only just released the Surface Pro 7, but it’s already had a large chunk of money knocked off in a pre-Black Friday deal over at Best Buy – a $260 reduction to be precise.

So instead of the usual asking price of $959, the entry-level version of Microsoft’s tablet with a bundled Type Cover is now selling for $699. That’s a great price for the tablet with keyboard included, for sure.

As mentioned, this is the base version of the Surface Pro 7, meaning that it has a Core i3 processor (one of Intel’s new 10th-gen models) backed with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

As we noted in our review of Microsoft’s newest Surface Pro, it hasn’t moved forward much since the Surface Pro 6, but there are still worthwhile changes. That 10th-gen processor represents a considerable performance boost, which is always good to see, and of course there’s now a USB-C port on the hybrid (which was long overdue, to be honest).

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Core i3, 8GB, 128GB: $959 $699 at Best Buy

This is the entry-level version of Microsoft’s 2-in-1 with a 10th-gen Core i3 processor in the platinum color (silver by any other name) bundled with the Type Cover which comes in black. You get $260 knocked off the price which represents a discount of 27%.View Deal

This isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen the new Surface Pro 7 in pre-Black Friday discounting, because in actual fact, it has been sold at $100 less than this previously – believe it or not.

However, as we’ve already noted, this current deal still represents a great price for both the tablet and keyboard bundled together.

There’s also a chance that the biggest discounts are yet to come, and may appear when Black Friday arrives proper. We’ll be keeping a close watch out for all the best Black Friday laptop deals, rest assured, so keep that page bookmarked – and bear in mind we may see some even more storming deals on the outgoing Surface Pro 6.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.

Via Creative Bloq