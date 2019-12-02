Sorry Walmart, our favorite Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal is at Best Buy

Waiting for the right time to pick up a Nintendo Switch? There are two worthwhile Cyber Monday deals out there, but one is certainly better than the other.

There's a newly launched Walmart Cyber Monday deal that bundles the Nintendo Switch console with a 128 microSD card and controller at no extra charge. That will ensure you’ve got plenty of room to save all your games. (Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best Nintendo Switch deals in your region.)

But, sorry Walmart, we have to hand this Cyber Monday win to Best Buy, which has the best Nintendo Switch deals we've seen by including two games:

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario and Rabbids and Starlink: Battle for Atlas: $419.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch + 128GB microSD card + controller: $324 $299 at Walmart

Walmart wants to give you a boost for your gaming this Cyber Monday. It's including a 128GB microSD card and an Ematic controller with the Nintendo Switch, so you can start building up your game library with plenty of room to store different games.

True, you don’t need nearly as much space-per-game if you have physical versions (in cartridge form), but the freedom to install a digital copy without worrying about shipping snafus or out-of-stock titles at local shops is a great freedom.

So if you want a lot more breathing room to install and keep your games, this deal ensures you won’t have to clear out your storage to make room for new titles for some time.

