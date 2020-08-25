Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect this year

This year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are tough to predict. The Nintendo Switch and the handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite have been hard to find all year, but with rumors of a new and enhanced Switch console coming in 2021, it's possible we'll see some bigger cuts coming in time for Black Friday.

At the very least, we'll likely see a few great Switch bundles over the Black Friday period in 2020 – last year brought us a number of deals that added a few games or accessories on top of the console for the Switch's usual retail price. You might also see modest cuts on the Nintendo Switch Lite, which got some discounts in 2019.

We'll be posting the best Black Friday Switch and Switch Lite deals here throughout the sales period this year, so bookmark this page if you want to save in 2020. All the best Black Friday deals for both models of the Switch will be posted right here.

We're used to looking for the best offers all year round over on our deals page for the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles, so we know a good deal when we see one. Below, we'll explain what we're expecting from Black Friday 2020's Nintendo Switch deals.

Here's a selection of Nintendo Switch deals we saw over the Black Friday sales period in 2019, which might be a sign of what you can expect in 2020.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals from last year (USA)

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario and Rabbids and Starlink: Battle for Atlas: $299.99 at Best Buy

This deal got buyers the improved battery model of the Switch with two decent games for under $300. This is the sort of Switch deal you're likely to see – not discounts on the console itself, but bundles with software that bring the overall price down.

Nintendo Switch + 128GB microSD card + controller: $324 $299 at Walmart

Walmart included a 128GB microSD card and an Ematic controller with the Nintendo Switch, so you could start building up your game library with plenty of room to store different games. Pretty good, considering $299 is the console's retail price.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals from last year (UK)

Nintendo Switch | Free Labo kit: £279.99 at Argos

This interactive Nintendo Switch bundle let you add a Nintendo Labo kit to your deal for free, which was decent for a Black Friday offer. Labo kits are something a little different and involve physically building interactive toys out of the materials provided. It was also available with the grey controllers instead. This sort of deal seems likely in 2020, too.

Nintendo Switch Lite console: £199 £179 at Currys

Want the cheapest Switch console you can? That's the Switch Lite. It's handheld only, meaning you can't rig it up to a TV – and the £20 saving here wasn't a huge amount, but it's still decent for a console that's still sold out a whole lot in 2020.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals from last year (US)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | Nintendo Switch | $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

One of the Switch's launch titles, and still one of the most impressive games on the console. First-party Nintendo games don't get discounted very often, so while $10 doesn't seem like much, it's not bad considering.

Pokémon Sword or Shield | Nintendo Switch | $59.99 $47.99 at eBay

This deal knocked a bunch off the price of Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, two games that were basically new at the time. Usually these newly released games would set you back roughly $60, so this was a decent saving.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals (UK)

Get two selected games for £30 at Argos

This deal let you grab two games from a selection of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch titles for just £30 at Argos during the sales period. The games on offer included Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Rayman Legends, Hello Neighbor and many more.

View Deal

Pokémon Sword | Nintendo Switch | £39.99 at eBay

The Pokémon games got a few nice discounts over Black Friday, but they always tended to sell out fast. Maybe we'll see Sword and Shield discounted again in 2020.

What about the Nintendo Switch Lite deals?

The handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite's base cost is just $199/£199. That's the price with no games and there were a few modest discounts in 2019, bigger than we expected to be fair. You could typically save about $20 off the retail price.

At $100/£80 less than a full Switch, the handheld-only console has been a hit. However, the fact it's a cheaper version of the console seems to ruin the chances of any official and permanent discount on the original model, as the two are quite different and still selling well.

What is the 'newer' Nintendo Switch?

A while back, Nintendo phased out the original model of the Nintendo Switch, and replaced it with the one above – the main advantage this has over launch units is its longer battery life.

The old version's model number was HAC-001 and the box featured a lifestyle image with a hand grabbing the console. While the new model number is HAC-001(-01) and the box has an all-red background and no hand (see above).

The new model is priced the same as the older one, and it's unlikely you'll see these older units in circulation during Black Friday 2020.

Which stores have the best Nintendo Switch bundles?

We're bringing all the best Nintendo Switch bundles right to you on this page to save you having twenty tabs open on all the usual outlets. In the US, only a small number of retailers genuinely compete with the best Nintendo Switch bundles.

Amazon is, of course, a huge player here, but Walmart and Best Buy have been bringing the fight to the online megastore too with a few tempting bundles. Discounts haven't been particularly frequent, and many of the best deals sold out within a few hours. Best Buy, Newegg and Jet are ones to watch too as both stores seem to be capable of mustering stock around the Holidays.

In the UK Amazon isn't as dominant as in the US. Currys, Very and Argos have been running some great offers so far, aggressively undercutting each others' prices for your attention. And if it's not cut prices, we've see extra items being added to bundles to give a store an edge over the competition.

Whatever happens though, we'll be keeping our eyes on all these retailers, along with plenty of others to bring you the final word in Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals.

