This limited-edition timepiece turns the iconic Technics SL-1200 turntable into a watch, and I want one

News
By
published

Bet you can't wait to point to it and say 'That's one 45'

A close up of the limited edition vinyl turntable wrist watch from AndoAndoAndo
(Image credit: AndoAndoAndo)
  • Design company AndoAndoAndo released a turntable-inspired wrist watch
  • The design takes inspiration from the classic Technics SL-1200
  • Shipping rolls out in April, but the collection is limited to only 30 pieces

Design company AndoAndoAndo is taking the Hamilton Brothers' funky bop Music Makes the World Go Round quite seriously in its upcoming release of wrist watches, which are an ode one of the world's best turntables. The company’s latest creative venture takes the legendary DJ turntable, the Technics SL-1200, and reimagines it as an automatic wrist watch for music and vinyl fans alike – making it the tiniest turntable I’ve ever seen (albeit one that can't actually spin a tune), and it’s kind of adorable.

Powered by Miyota 9039 Premium automatic movement, the watch is a tiny replica of the legendary DJ turntable which uses a tiny vinyl record as the clock face. Its attention to detail is admirable, going the distance to avoid including numbers in its design and instead using a distinct pattern of dots to indicate the hours, minutes, and seconds. And again, no it can’t spin actual vinyl records nor play music of any kind, but that would be very impressive wouldn’t it?

A zoomed in close up of the vinyl turntable watch's hours and seconds discs

The larger red disc with the letter 'A' points to the current hour. The smaller red disc indicates seconds past which, when the text returns to its original position, marks the beginning of a new minute. (Image credit: AndoAndoAndo)

It’s a unique take on a classic deck (and a chance to wear your analog-loving heart on your wrist), however it may take some getting used to when it comes to deciphering the actual time – and its designer, Yu Ando, seemingly agrees. When referring to the watch’s minute hand in the product description online, Ando writes: "Yes it's not straight, it's not pointing (to) the minute marker straight, but so you can interpret it in your own way". OK – I still want one.

The minute hand is designed to replicate the turntable’s tonearm, hence its slightly bent shape, and sitting on top of the vinyl record are two spinning discs; a large one with the letter ‘A’ that points to the current hour, and a smaller one that shows the seconds past, which can be difficult to read – although Ando has stated that when the text on the disc is level and back to its original position, that indicates that the zero second has begun.

The watch is available to preorder now, and is available in three different finishes; red, black, and silver, or gold and black both for $438 (which is around £350 or AU$697), or a slightly pricier all-gold version at $455. Shipping will be processed in April, but according to the AndoAndoAndo website there’ll only be 30 pieces made for this edition – so it’s a very limited run indeed.

The three variants of the vinyl turntable watch

(Image credit: AndoAndoAndo)

You might also like

See more Audio News
Rowan Davies
Rowan Davies
Editorial Associate

Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Bang &amp; Olufsen Beogram 4000C Saint Laurent Rive Droite Edition
Bang & Olufsen's latest reworked turntable is a masterpiece of retro revival, in a breathtaking wooden presentation box
Waiting For Ideas PP-1 turntable
This wild turntable plays vinyl without a tonearm, automatically detects the RPM, and is a solid lump of aluminum
Korg Handytraxx Play
Korg's new portable turntables make me want to hit the streets and rock some blocks
The Lenco LBT-215BK at the CES 2025 trade show
I tried Lenco's gorgeous and affordable new wireless turntable, and this will be hard to beat for the money
Gadhouse Cosmos Solar turntable on a blue background
The 5 best turntables and accessories of CES 2025
Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable on dark background
Hells bells! Pro-Ject's AC/DC turntable just left me thunderstruck
Latest in Turntables
A close up of the limited edition vinyl turntable wrist watch from AndoAndoAndo
This limited-edition timepiece turns the iconic Technics SL-1200 turntable into a watch, and I want one
Victrola Stream Carbon turntable playing David Bowie, with the tonearm being operated
Victrola adding Bluetooth and Roon to its Sonos-only turntables is the hi-fi equivalent of ‘I think we should see other people’
Bang &amp; Olufsen Beogram 4000C Saint Laurent Rive Droite Edition
Bang & Olufsen's latest reworked turntable is a masterpiece of retro revival, in a breathtaking wooden presentation box
Waiting For Ideas PP-1 turntable
This wild turntable plays vinyl without a tonearm, automatically detects the RPM, and is a solid lump of aluminum
The EAT C-Dur Concrete turntable on a wooden shelf
I reviewed EAT's C-Dur Concrete turntable, and you'd be amazed how delicate and detailed a slab of real concrete can be with your vinyl
Zig-Zag Turntable
Zig-Zag (yes, the rolling papers) just launched a turntable right before the Grammys to say: don't you forget about Dre
Latest in News
A close up of the limited edition vinyl turntable wrist watch from AndoAndoAndo
This limited-edition timepiece turns the iconic Technics SL-1200 turntable into a watch, and I want one
A close up of Captain America with Thor and Hulk in the background during the Assemble scene in Avengers: Endgame
'We will draw inspiration': Joe and Anthony Russo reveal which of Marvel's Secret Wars comic book series have influenced Avengers 5 and 6's plot
Image of Asus VU34WCIP monitor
Asus might have just changed the display game for good with three new air-purifying monitors - and one of them is ultrawide
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
Nation-state threats are targeting UK AI research
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Want to buy an RX 9070 or 9070 XT but fed up of the GPUs being out of stock? AMD promises that “more supply is coming ASAP”
Cece Carroway (Sara Silva), Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess) in Cruel Intentions.
Cruel Intentions has been canceled after one season on Prime Video, but I'm not surprised by its cruel fate
More about turntables
Victrola Stream Carbon turntable playing David Bowie, with the tonearm being operated

Victrola adding Bluetooth and Roon to its Sonos-only turntables is the hi-fi equivalent of ‘I think we should see other people’
Bang &amp; Olufsen Beogram 4000C Saint Laurent Rive Droite Edition

Bang & Olufsen's latest reworked turntable is a masterpiece of retro revival, in a breathtaking wooden presentation box
Image of Asus VU34WCIP monitor

Asus might have just changed the display game for good with three new air-purifying monitors - and one of them is ultrawide
See more latest
Most Popular
Image of Asus VU34WCIP monitor
Asus might have just changed the display game for good with three new air-purifying monitors - and one of them is ultrawide
security
Ransomware gangs allegedly hit two major US healthcare firms, 300,000 patients have data stolen
Cece Carroway (Sara Silva), Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess) in Cruel Intentions.
Cruel Intentions has been canceled after one season on Prime Video, but I'm not surprised by its cruel fate
A close up of Captain America with Thor and Hulk in the background during the Assemble scene in Avengers: Endgame
'We will draw inspiration': Joe and Anthony Russo reveal which of Marvel's Secret Wars comic book series have influenced Avengers 5 and 6's plot
Representational image of a cybercriminal
Allstate sued for exposing personal customer information in plaintext
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 12 (game #374)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 12 (game #1143)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 12 (game #640)
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
Want to buy an RX 9070 or 9070 XT but fed up of the GPUs being out of stock? AMD promises that “more supply is coming ASAP”
Cowabunga, dude!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, a nostalgic beat-em-up with beautiful pixel graphics, is finally coming to mobile next month