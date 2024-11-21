Klipsch's affordable bookshelf speakers are coming to the UK – but US fans are still stuck buying from Costco, weirdly
UK buyers can get them anywhere, but it's Costco-only in the US
- The biggest bookshelf speakers in Klipsch's Reference range
- The same woofer as the R-605FA floorstanders
- £425.00 in the UK, $399 in US
We've got good news for UK Klipsch fans and slightly less good news for US ones: the maker of fine audio equipment has brought its latest pair of bookshelf speakers to the UK and Europe too. But in the US they're still a Costco exclusive, for the time being at least.
The new Klipsch R-60M are the latest addition to the firm's Reference speaker range, and they have the same 6.5-inch spun-copper TCP woofer as the floorstanding R-605FA speaker. They also have the Reference range's tweeter and edge to edge square "Tractrix" horn, which Klipsch says delivers "an impressive sound across the frequency spectrum."
Subhead
The new R-60M have a 3/4 MDF cabinet with a new bracing design that's designed to reduce vibration, remove unwanted audio coloration, and deliver better accuracy, and the cabinet is finished in a scratch-resistant wood grain vinyl with hidden fasteners and low profile magnetic grilles.
These are the largest bookshelves in the Reference range, and they have a frequency range of 50Hz to 21kHz and up to 85W continuous and 340W peak power handling. They're 8 ohm compatible and come in at 400m x 203mm x 336mm with a weight of 7.75kg. You can have any color you like as long as it's black.
The Klipsch R-60M speakers have a recommended selling price of £425 in the UK, compared to £399 in the US and €449.00 in Europe. At this price, they're very competitive among the best stereo speakers with an audiophile edge – perhaps soon, they'll be available in the US in stores where could demo them…
You might also like
- Klipsch's answer to the Sonos Ray? 11 speakers with Atmos
- Klipsch's modular Atmos soundbar hits the right home theater notes
- Klipsch's 16-inch subwoofer is a beast
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.