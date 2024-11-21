Klipsch's affordable bookshelf speakers are coming to the UK – but US fans are still stuck buying from Costco, weirdly

The biggest bookshelf speakers in Klipsch's Reference range

The same woofer as the R-605FA floorstanders

£425.00 in the UK, $399 in US

We've got good news for UK Klipsch fans and slightly less good news for US ones: the maker of fine audio equipment has brought its latest pair of bookshelf speakers to the UK and Europe too. But in the US they're still a Costco exclusive, for the time being at least.

The new Klipsch R-60M are the latest addition to the firm's Reference speaker range, and they have the same 6.5-inch spun-copper TCP woofer as the floorstanding R-605FA speaker. They also have the Reference range's tweeter and edge to edge square "Tractrix" horn, which Klipsch says delivers "an impressive sound across the frequency spectrum."

The new R-60M have a 3/4 MDF cabinet with a new bracing design that's designed to reduce vibration, remove unwanted audio coloration, and deliver better accuracy, and the cabinet is finished in a scratch-resistant wood grain vinyl with hidden fasteners and low profile magnetic grilles.

These are the largest bookshelves in the Reference range, and they have a frequency range of 50Hz to 21kHz and up to 85W continuous and 340W peak power handling. They're 8 ohm compatible and come in at 400m x 203mm x 336mm with a weight of 7.75kg. You can have any color you like as long as it's black.

The Klipsch R-60M speakers have a recommended selling price of £425 in the UK, compared to £399 in the US and €449.00 in Europe. At this price, they're very competitive among the best stereo speakers with an audiophile edge – perhaps soon, they'll be available in the US in stores where could demo them…

