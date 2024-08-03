Report: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 may blow rivals away thanks to top-class audio customization

An Amazon listing for the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 was recently discovered, revealing key information, including design changes, specs, and certain features. The page has since been deleted, but tech news site SmartPrix managed to save a couple of screenshots.

The earbuds themselves look nearly identical to the OnePlus Buds 3, but their stems are made out of polished metal, and the base sports a matte coating. However, the charging case changes from a boxy look to something more egg-shaped. It measures 65 x 52 x 26mm and weighs 61 grams, making it slightly longer and heavier than the Buds 3 case.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will cost €199 in Europe #OnePlusBudsPro3 pic.twitter.com/DsmVID8WXSAugust 2, 2024

Inside the Buds Pro 3 is a dual driver setup consisting of a 6mm tweeter alongside an 11mm woofer, each one “tuned with its own DAC” or digital-to-analog converter. DACs are present in almost any device that produces sound, so it’s not rare tech. Looking at the leaked product description, this “Dual DAC” setup allows the earbuds to deliver “rich lows and pristine highs in an expansive soundstage.”

Audio improvements

Regarding software, the leak claims the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 “support the LHDC 5.0 codec,” allowing the devices to output 25-bit/192 kHz audio at a bit rate of up to 1,000 Kbps. Without getting too deep into the nitty-gritty, this means users will be able to enjoy their favorite music tracks in high-resolution audio.

OnePlus is reportedly improving several past features. The upcoming model's 'Adaptive Noise Cancellation' can evidently block out up to 50 dB of sound, which is slightly higher than the 49 dB ceiling on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. Voice canceling is said to be “twice as effective” compared to the older pair.

SmartPrix also mentions that the earbuds come with Dynaudio EQs, a feature that was made in collaboration with speaker brand Dynaudio enabling “precision-tuned audio profiles.”

Notable features

If the leak is to be believed, the battery life is getting worse on the Buds Pro 3, dropping down to 43 hours on a single charge. That’s still a solid amount, but it is lower than the Buds 3. Other notable features include support for Bluetooth 5.4, multi-point connectivity, plus a water resistance rating of IP55 for surviving splashes of water and dust.

The prices for the earbuds were not shown on the Amazon listings. However, industry insider Max Jambor on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) claims the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will retail €199 (roughly $200/£179/$330 AUD).

The earbuds' launch date is unknown, but when they're released, they should be available in at least two different colors: Lunar Radiance white and Midnight Opus black.

Jambor’s post shows a third gray option, although the color could simply be the result of the photo’s poor lighting conditions, making the white case look darker. It's worth mentioning that older leaks from July showed off a minty green pair.

As always, take this leak with a grain of salt. Things can change on a dime. Be sure to check out TechRadar's roundup of the best earbuds for 2024.