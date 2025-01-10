I saw wireless earbuds that are also air purifiers, and they claim to be a maskless mask

Like many world-changing events, new applications of existing technology can lead to some interesting concepts. For example, the Covid-19 pandemic led to the creation of masks featuring audio components. The controversial Razer Zephyr had external speakers, will.i.am’s Xupermask Honeywell collaboration had earbuds, and there was Dyson's air purifier mask headphones combo, of course. Once the pandemic and the lockdown eventually concluded, the idea of wearable air filtration devices with audio listening devices sorta died down.

That idea is being revived by Ible, which is a Taiwanese company established in 2015. The company is currently known for its Airvida line of wearable air purifiers that look like necklaces. During CES 2025, Ible revealed its upcoming E1 & T1 wireless earbuds that double as air purifiers. Users can listen to music and take phone calls while the purifiers claim to provide something akin to an invisible face mask.

Though I couldn’t personally test the hardware, I visited the booth and spoke to the company, and both of these audio devices offer a different glimpse into the future where the best earbuds are health devices too, which is becoming more and more of a thing.

The Airvida E1 is a pair of neckband earbuds that merges a 25dB noise cancellation with an ionic air purifier. Weighing just 42 grams, the device is connected through Bluetooth and provides eight hours of battery life with audio or over 30 without audio. The device is charged through a magnetic charging cable. When it comes to sound quality, the E1 uses 13mm dynamic driver and multi-layer composite diaphragm for rich sound and robust bass.

Interestingly, it can be used as a desktop purifier when used with a stand, too. The Airvida Connect app offers real-time air quality updates, pollen alerts, and adjustable ion levels. This device claims to achieve 99.9% removal of PM2.5 particles and pollen allergens, along with 99.7% efficacy against Influenza A and SARS-CoV-2 viruses.

(Image credit: Future)

Meanwhile, the T1 looks to be the world’s first wearable ionic air purifier integrated with noise-cancelling earbuds. Like the T1, the audio device hopes to provide 99.9% protection against air pollutants, allergens, and viruses, while delivering superior sound quality with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Weighing 9.5g per earbud, they're certainly hefty – something like AirPods Pro 2's buds weigh around 5g – and the battery life is fairly low at five hours of usic (or around 24 hours for air purification). The USB-rechargeable charging case offers three charges for extended use.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, 9.5g is light (and small) for an air-purifying solution, so we can forgive that. Generating over 30 million negative ions per cm³, it promises to effectively clean the air around the facial area. It comes with replacement earbud tips in three sizes, and two color options: Space Black and Pearl White. Aiming to be serviceable for various environments, it operates efficiently in temperatures from 0°C to 40°C and relative humidity of 30–85%.

Both E1 and T1 earbuds blend innovative air purification with advanced audio technology, and I hope they can live up to their claims and prove useful for people with respiratory issues, allergies or those attempting to avoid germs – and that the music can hold up too. What's the point in breathing more clearly if the sound doesn't put you in the mood to belt out some tunes?

You might also like…

TechRadar will be extensively covering this year's CES , and will bring you all of the big announcements as they happen. Head over to our CES 2025 news page for the latest stories and our hands-on verdicts on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI.