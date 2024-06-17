A new Spotify and Tidal rival is coming with support for next-gen wireless Hi-Res Audio

Two weeks ago we reported on AIRIA, which could be the next big thing in wireless hi-res audio. The music codec formerly known as SCL6 promises smooth, seamless and scaleable audio streaming on every kind of connection, and on every kind of device – but it needs audio partners to make that promise happen. We already knew that some hardware is promised for 2024, and the streaming source of tracks in the new codec has now been announced, and it's with HDTracks.

HDTracks has been around since 2008, when it was launched to deliver high-quality FLAC downloads, and it's hit the headlines with several high profile hi-res audio releases including The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, which it added in 2017. Rather than try to be everything to everyone, the service has focused primarily on classic recordings, on jazz, classical and soft rock, and it's been marketed to more of an audiophile market than the mass market.

The new version of the service hasn't launched yet, but according to HDTracks' co-founder David Chesky it'll enhance the existing offering. "Fans will get to choose their format – either PCM/FLAC or MQA [AIRIA] – in a service that will ensure high resolution audio streaming whether you are in your home or on-the-go," he says.

AIRIA's coming to more services and hardware too

According to John Banks, the chief strategy officer of AIRIA's owner MQA Labs, "The service will be available across platforms. In addition to its own applications for mobile, the service will find its way into many of the world’s leading high-end audio ecosystems, apps, and brands, that count on service providers for their content."

As MQA Labs is part of Lenbrook, a group that includes the hi-fi and home theater brands Bluesound and NAD, hardware announcements shouldn't be too long in arriving. It has previously indicated that it expects to have multiple partnerships up and running by 2025.

The key selling point of AIRIA is that no matter what bitrate you give it, it should deliver better quality audio than rival codecs such as LDAC or aptX HD – so whether you're listening at 20Mbps or 200kbps, you'll get the best possible sonic performance for your streams.

And for streamers, MQA Labs says it delivers better reliability while also lowering costs. That means while HDTracks is the first streamer to promise an AIRIA-powered service, it may not be the last.

We don't know when this streaming service from HDTracks will come, let alone how much it'll cost compared to the likes of Tidal, Apple Music or Spotify, or what features to expect. But we're looking forward to trying it, presumably in 2025 once hardware to support the tech is here.