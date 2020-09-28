Webnode website builder review

Webnode is known for it’s free web building plan that’s great for beginners and easy to use. You can build your own online store and start selling your products to a larger audience with the Webnode ecommerce feature.

It’s not common for website builders to restore or save different versions of your website. That’s one of the unique features that comes with Webnode. If you make changes to your website and want to go back to restore them, everything is saved for you. This feature can end up saving you lots of time and make it easier to create new designs on your website - you won’t be afraid of losing the old version.

Webnode also comes with a variety of templates, especially good for a free website builder. Some of the heading might seem a little out of place for a few of the templates, but the structure is still professional. Another thing to be aware of is there’s not an option for a newsletter or blog area. But if you want to organize a portfolio of your work, there’s plenty of space to do that on the website itself.

Here's a snapshot of the plans available with Webnode (Image credit: Webnode)

Plans and pricing

There’s four main Webnode premium plans to choose from if you want to upgrade from the free version. The free version comes with up to 100 MB of storage space and shows a small Webnode advertisement.

The Limited plan costs $3.95 per month. Aside from the free version, this is the most basic website plan available. It does not include a domain, so you’ll need to purchase one or use a domain you already own. You’ll have up to 100 MB of storage, 1 GB of bandwidth, and website statistics update and save for the last 30 days before being deleted. This plan is great for beginners who want to set up a general website.

The Mini plan is $5.95 per month when you purchase the one year plan. It includes your free domain name, 500 MB of storage, 3 GB of bandwidth, and access to one email account. This plan includes everything you need to create a professional website or manage a small business.

The Standard plan is the most popular Webnode option. It costs $11.95 per month when you purchase for one year. It includes 2 GB of storage, 10 GB of bandwidth, and you can add up to 100 members to your site. You can pick up two languages of your choice. You can use the “backup and recovery” feature up to five times.

The Profi plan costs $19.99 per month when you sign up for the one year plan. It includes up to 5 GB of storage space, unlimited bandwidth, and up to 100 email accounts. You can also use your own domain, have access to your website’s traffic statistics, and an option for an online store. There’s no Webnode ads on your website, and you’ll experience unlimited backup and recovery features. This plan works great if you want to utilize all of Webnodes features for the most professional website possible.

Here's just a few of the free templates available (Image credit: Webnode)

Interface

The interface is decent, but not the best part of Webnode. It’s not incredibly easy to find the premium plans on the website, so you have to do a little searching. It’s also difficult to find which features are the most popular. However, the templates for Webnode are very professional. You can look at examples on the website and it’s easy to find them. Since you can use Webnode for free, you can access over one hundred templates before purchasing any of the plans.

There's plenty of language options for your website (Image credit: Webnode)

Features

One of Webnode's greatest features is the wide variety of languages. On the Standard plan, you can have up to two different language settings for your website. On the Profi plan, the language options are unlimited. This is very unique for a website builder. Not all web hosts take languages into account when they provide features for your website.

Webnode is focused on small-businesses (Image credit: Webnode)

The competition

Weebly, Squarespace, and Shopify are a few competitors to Webnode. However, each of these website builders have a slightly different focus. Webnode makes it easy to create a website for your business. Shopify works great security-wise because it includes an SSL Certificate, but there’s no free plan except a 14-day free trial. Squarespace has a great variety of templates and a blogging platform that’s easy to use. However, some entrepreneurs aren’t interested in blogs and newsletters and would rather enjoy the benefits of a free website, like with Webnode. It all depends on what you’re looking for.

Final thoughts

Webnode is a great website builder that you can use free for an unlimited time. You won’t need to upgrade to the premium plans unless you want to experience more features. The multilingual feature can help you share your products and website with a larger audience. The SEO feature also helps people find your website as well. If you want a place to share your products, Webnode makes it easy for people to shop on your website. All of the plans (other than the Limited plan) include a domain.

