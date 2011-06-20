Trending

Reflecta MemoScan review

Reflecta's CMOS scanner is fast, but is its 3.8MP resolution enough?

Scanners 

The Reflecta MemoScan employs a CMOS sensor, which helps produce basic scans in about 5secs.

For

  • Very easy to use
  • Scan times are fast at 5secs for a basic scan
  • Anti-dust and scratch technology is a nice option

Against

  • Software is not Mac-compatible and installation was difficult
  • Its top resolution of 3.8 megapixels is only enough for a 7x5in print

The Reflecta MemoScan is one of a growing number of film scanning devices that do away with the traditional approach to digitizing film in favour of a new approach.

Rather that moving a linear array of CCD sensors over the frame, a CMOS sensor looks at the whole frame in one go while it is back-lit by a number of white LEDs.

This approach is akin to having a webcam look at a back-lit piece of film, and the main advantage is the short time taken to scan a picture.

The CMOS sensor sees everything at once, reducing scan times down to a few seconds, even at full resolution