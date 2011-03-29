LG HX300G review

The LG HX300G is by far one of the smallest and lightest projectors on the market, weighing just 850g. More commonly referred to as a 'pico projector', this pint-sized machine is intended for use by the frequent traveller.

In terms of design, this is certainly a great-looking device, with a silver top and black high-gloss surround. The curved corners also give this DLP projector a distinctive look.

On the downside, the power-pack supplied with the HX300G is almost as big and heavy as the projector itself, so you'll find the overall carrying weight much more than initially expected.

Pico projectors tend to have a very short throw distance, the range from the projector lens to the screen, and this is very much the case here as you'll find you can set up the HX300G just 0.5m away from the screen and still get a great image.

The lens is nicely hidden away behind a manual cover. There isn't a zoom lens on this device, though there is a focus ring. In order to get as large an image as possible you'll need to move the HX300G up to 2.7m away from the screen.

In terms of brightness, this projector only has 270 ANSI lumens, so in order to get the best picture you'll have to exclude a fair degree of exterior light.

Ports on the rear of the projector cover all of the basics for the modern professional, so you'll find a VGA for connecting to the VGA-out sockets on your laptop, as well as a digital throughput via HDMI. There's also S-Video as well as Audio input, giving this projector a nicely rounded set of features.

The LG HX300G is a highly attractive DLP projector that comes with everything the modern traveller needs. True, the power source makes it a little more bulky to carry around than first appearances would suggest, but with a wide range of ports and more than acceptable image quality this is a highly polished offering.

