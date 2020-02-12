Xiaomi Mi 10 will charge even faster than the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

While most of the attention in the phones world is currently on the Samsung Galaxy S20 range, another high-end handset is about to land in the form of the Xiaomi Mi 10, and ahead of the launch the company has revealed some details about the phone, including its seriously fast charging speeds.

Xiaomi took to Weibo (a Chinese social network) to reveal that the Xiaomi Mi 10 supports 50W wired charging. To put that into perspective, even the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra tops out at 45W, and the rest of the Galaxy S20 range is limited to 25W.

This still isn’t quite as good as we’d have liked though, given that Xiaomi had already teased that it would be putting 100W charging in at least one of its 2020 phones.

Still, 50W is an impressive spec, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 will also be capable of 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging, where you use the Mi 10 as a charging mat to power up other devices.

From high speeds to serious contrast

In another post, the company’s CEO stated that the Xiaomi Mi 10 will have a curved AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

That would have most phones beat, but isn’t quite a match for S20 range, all of which have a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz – with the higher numbers leading to a smoother experience of interacting with the screen.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 also supports HDR10+, has a maximum brightness of 1120 nits (which is very high but not quite a match for the 1200 nits of the S20 range), and a contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1, which beats the Galaxy S20 range’s 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. So it sounds like a rather impressive screen.

There’s plenty more that we don’t yet know for sure about the Xiaomi Mi 10, but we’ll find out soon, as the phone is being announced online on February 13, which is tomorrow at the time of writing. That launch is aimed at China, but a global launch is set for February 23.

See what we thought of the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Via GSMArena