Xiaomi Band 7 & Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 launching alongside Xiaomi 12S series

Xiaomi is going to launch the much-anticipated Xiaomi 12S series on July 4th. But those are not the only new devices that are going to be launched at the event. It has been confirmed officially that Xiaomi Band 7 Pro and Xiaomi Book Pro will also be getting launched on Monday.

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro is the latest smart band in the much-acclaimed Xiaomi band portfolio. It will join the standard Xiaomi Band 7 which was launched back in May in China.

The company has shown off the new teasers for Band 7 Pro on Weibo, and we can spot quite a few differences from the existing Band 7 or the previous Xiaomi Bands. This new band will have more in common with smartwatches rather than smart bands, with its bigger display.

Xiaomi hasn't revealed anything much other than the fact that it will come in two different colours, Black and Gold.

Xiaomi Book Pro 2022

Xiaomi will also be launching the next iteration of their high-end Pro series laptop, the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 on Monday.

The teasers have revealed that the laptop will be coming with a 4K OLED display. And it will be supporting Dolby Vision. The laptop will be 14.9mm thin as shown in the teaser.

The company hasn't revealed anything much about the laptop, we will wait for more teasers and the launch on Monday.

Will these devices come to India?

Even though Xiaomi launches back-to-back products in China, they’re not quick at launching their products in India promptly. If we look at Realme, who have been launching products both in China and in India without much, be it smartphones or other products.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Band 6 last year, and are yet to launch Xiaomi Band 7 here in India. We can be pretty sure that they would take at least 6 months to launch Xiaomi Band 7 Pro in India.

And if we look at the Xiaomi Book Pro, it might also take a while to launch here, or it might not really launch here in India. Xiaomi is yet to launch their Xiaomi branded laptops in India. It is also to be noted that Xiaomi has a different laptop line-up for India compared to China. So, we might not even see this Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 in India.