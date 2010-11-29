View your 3D likeness prior to plastic surgery

We all know how new 3D tech is revolutionising the cinema and gaming industries, but the latest use of 3D photography allows plastic surgeons to show their patients what a little nip and tuck might make them look like.

That's right, surgeons at Beverly Hills-based Simoni Plastic Surgery are now offering their patients lifelike 3D result simulations prior to going ahead with costly (and potentially painful) procedures.

Preview your future new self in 3d

"If you are one of the thousands of people each year considering cosmetic surgery, Simoni Plastic Surgery has some exciting news for you!" reads the surgeon's press announcement.

Dr. Payman Simoni is now able to provide his patients with a lifelike 3D preview of what they will potentially look like as the result of facial cosmetic procedures.

"The process starts with a three-dimensional photograph of the patient obtained by a sophisticated six-camera system," the surgery's PR blurb explains, adding that Dr. Simoni then uses Sculptor software to simulate the expected results in a lifelike and 3-dimensional aspect.

Who is this guy?

Simoni Plastic Surgery promotes itself as being "located in the heart of the entertainment industry, in Beverly Hills" and having a patient base "that includes numerous actors, actresses and models."

The surgery claims that the latest 3D computer imaging technology provides its Hollywood-royalty patients with "an ease of knowing what their outcome will look like since they are captured from every angle."

Dr. Simoni claims that the 3D patient views he achieves with Vectra are "unprecedented" and that his patients love it.

"For the first time, they are able to see a 3D view of themselves with their new look. And because it's in 3D, I can rotate their picture to any viewpoint and they can really examine the desired result from every angle. We can make changes here and there and agree on a final look in advance, and this greatly helps them with their decision as well as their confidence in the procedure."

Got some money? Want a new face? Then head over to www.drsimoni.com to make a booking…

