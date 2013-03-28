Google Glass gives then takes away when it comes to Explorer Edition winners

Google has begun notifying the 'lucky' 'winners' who now get to hand over $1,500 (£1100 / AU$1450) to be one of its Google Glass Explorers.

The reverse-lottery was run over Twitter, with regular joes tweeting what they'd do with Google Glass alongside the hashtag #ifihadglass.

Some of the winners are boring ("ooh a day in the life of NYC video" - SNORE), some are kind of cool ("I'd load it up with bedtime stories to read my kid").

And of course some are abundantly creepy - "I would creep people out by staring at them and saying audibly, "Glass, save a picture of that one for laterrrr," and winking." Creepy but by far our favourite of the entries we've happened across.

Money matters

Unfortunately, it looks as though a heap of winners weren't aware that they were winning the opportunity to spend £1000 on a pair of glasses and have had to drop out which means that there may yet be more notifications to come.

Google has also been a bit haphazard with the old winner notifications - it's had to rescind a couple because "it's become clear that a few applications that don't comply with our terms have slipped through the cracks".

Pretty big cracks, though, judging by the tweets that 'slipped through' - "#ifIhadglass I'd cut a bitch!" proclaimed one-time winner @Nikki__Graziano.

Well, you can't deny that would make for a diverse pool of Exploration…

Via Gizmodo UK