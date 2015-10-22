Apple's supply chain is now completely carbon neutral in China

Though the company has been criticised for its large carbon footprint in the past, Apple has now taken a huge step towards a future powered entirely by clean energy with the announcement that its supply chain in China is now 100% carbon neutral.

Apple’s plan comes in the form of two initiatives – one is aimed at expanding its solar power investment throughout the northern, eastern and southern regions of China, while the other is aimed specifically at the company’s Chinese offices and stores.

The expansion of clean energy throughout Apple’s supply chain is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions such as carbon dioxide in China by roughly 20 million metric tonnes by the year 2020.

Cooking up some green energy

In its press release on the news, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that "the transition to a new green economy requires innovation, ambition and purpose,” and that the people at Apple “believe passionately in leaving the world better than we found it and hope that many other suppliers, partners and other companies join us in this important effort."

Apple began implementing its 40-megawatt solar projects back in April this year, and has now installed solar panels in the Sichuan Province which have effectively reduced the company’s carbon footprint to zero across its 19 corporate offices and its 24 retail stores in the country.

Next, the Cupertino company will shift its attention to its manufacturing partners (which are mostly situated in China) – Apple claims that 72% of the company’s carbon emissions come from this area of its business.

To remedy this, Apple plans to team up with its suppliers, which include the Taiwanese electronics manufacturing company Foxconn, to install more than 2 gigawatts of clean energy over the next few years.