Winners revealed: Discover our favourite PC gear in the 2020 Australian PC Awards!

In the fiercely competitive and innovative world of the PC, it’s always an exciting thrill seeing products and technologies come along, shake things up and move the industry forward. We use and choose good gear because of the performance on offer, the neat design, the new things it lets us do. We buy something for these reasons, and are always mindful of the value when comparing options.

It is these tangibles that drive the Australian PC Awards each year. The Awards are a joint undertaking by Future Australia’s key tech and game publications: TechRadar, PC Gamer, APC, TechLife and PC PowerPlay.

The editorial teams behind these magazines and sites live, love and breath tech and computing, and together we've distilled all of the most notable releases of 2019 across all of the critical PC categories.

This year, we've introduced a new and particularly exciting award. 'Excellence' is as broad a term as the world of technology itself, and in that big sea, our new Excellence Award is intended to highlight the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other in 2019. We had a lot of fascinating debates coming up with the shortlist for this award – but once we had a list of finalists, there really was no contest when it came to choosing the irrefutably worthy winner.

We hope you agree with most of our expert team's choices. We know some may be slightly controversial, but what's undeniable is that across all of the finalists and winners are some superb products and technologies, many of which are being used and appreciated right at this moment by many of you.

We extend warm congratulations to the winners, and the people behind the products that work so hard to bring you the best.

Without further ado, we present to you the winners of the 2020 Australian PC Awards!

Plus there's more excitement to come, when we announce the winner of the Gold Award for best company on Monday April 6th – which was voted on by our audience. We hope you had your say!