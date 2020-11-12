Where to buy PS5 in Australia on launch day – what you need to know

The PS5 is officially on sale today in Australia (November 12) and for those that missed out on pre-orders when they went live last month, now could be your chance to pick up the next-gen console.

With that said, stock is already hard to find and various retailers are in different states of supply and availability, but on this page we'll keep up with all the possible places you can find it so you can have them in one place.

The first thing to note is that Sony has officially stated that all launch day stock will only be available online, so there's no chance of heading into a physical store to pick up this bad boy.

It's also important to note that almost every retailer below has had their pre-order and stock availability fluctuate throughout the day, so if something's out of stock now it could be worth hanging around on the page to see if the situation changes.

Where to buy PS5: which retailers will have stock?

Amazon AU The world's largest retailer is in a similar boat as it was during the earlier round of pre-orders – it's already stopped taking pre-orders, and did so shortly after they went live. They may have more pre-order stock available but it won't be launch day stock, if you're lucky you'll get it before the end of the year.View Deal

The Gamesmen Although The Gamesmen (Aussie independent games retailer) announced on Twitter that it'll have pre-order stock at 10am, the site currently appears to be down. Keep checking back in to see if you can get your hands on something.

Sony Online As with most places, even Sony itself is out of stock currently. It's just as good an option as other retailers in terms of price (full RRP) and free shipping, but you'll need ot keep checking back in for when they get more stock.

JB Hi-Fi JB Hi-Fi Australia – one of the country's largest tech retail outlets – is in the same boat as many, with pre-order stock (even for the December shipment) currently out of stock. With that said, stock seems to fluctuate regularly, so keep checking in to see if you can score a console.

EB Games While EB Games was one of the first retailers to sell out, they also offered 2021 pre-orders of the console for quite a while, but even those appear to be currently out of stock. Yet again, this doesn't mean there won't be any more chances today to score a pre-order, so keep checking in with them to try your chances.