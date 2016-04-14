Like Avatar? Good, there's going to be four more of them

James Cameron is going to make Avatar into a tetralogy (a five-movie series for us non-Latin speakers), he announced on Thursday at CinemaCon 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

We've known for some time that the director had plans to create three new films set in the ecologically sound series, but Cameron used a surprise appearance at the Las Vegas cinema owners convention to announce that he has enough material to make an additional fourth film.

Fox has already greenlit the production of the mega-blockbuster franchise with plans on releasing Avatar 2 in December 2018, and then a new film in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

"We began to bump up against the limitations for our art form," Cameron said during Fox's CinemaCon presentation, explaining that he and his team needed additional films to tell the whole story of the moon Pandora and its Na'vi people.

"So far, the art I'm seeing, is in pure imagination, really far beyond the first film," he said. "It's going to be a true epic saga."

The first film, which cost $237 million to make, raked in a whopping $2.8 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing films ever produced.

Via The Hollywood Reporter

Check out our interview with James Cameron or our interview with George Miller