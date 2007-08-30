Sony packs Blu-ray into home theatre system

Sony Europe has announced an integrated 5.1 channel home theatre system with Blu-ray at IFA 2007. At the heart of the system is the Sony BDP-S300 player.
Features include Bravia Theatre Sync technology for "one touch" operation with Bravia TVs and Digital Cinema Auto Calibration for fast, simple, automatic multi-channel surround sound set-up. You even get a complimentary Spider-Man Trilogy box set on Blu-ray. Can't say fairer than that.
There's also a Sony Digital Media Port connection for portable music players.
Sony HTP-BD2RSF at a glance:
- 1000W total power: 5x143W plus 285W for subwoofer, using 32-bit full digital S-Master amplifier for faithful and crystal clear sound reproduction
- Linear PCM for uncompressed, true High Definition sound quality including Dolby Digital Plus audio decoding
- HD1080p and upscaling of standard DVDs to 1080p via HDMI (three-in, one-out)
- 24p True Cinema to experience movies exactly how the director intended
- Bravia Theatre Sync for one-button operation of complete systems
- Wall mount / height adjustable floor-standing speaker system
- Digital Cinema Auto Calibration for fast, perfect 'one-touch' set-up
- Sony Digital Media Port to connect Network Walkman and iPod players, Bluetooth devices and home Wi-Fi networks plus Portable Audio Enhancer
- Blu-ray Disc / DVD / CD / AVC-HD / MP3 / JPEG playback
- Oh, and that Spider-Man box set