Australia's video streaming market just saw red – YouTube Red, that is

Already signed up for Netflix, Stan and Presto accounts? Get ready to fork out again, with Google officially launching YouTube Red in Australia today.

Australia has become just the second market around the world to support the ad-free YouTube service.

Aussies can expect to pay $11.99 a month for the freedom to watch YouTube without those annoying adverts, as well as access YouTube Red's collection of original programming.

There's also the ability to download videos to a device for offline viewing, which is going to be welcome given the data caps on mobile plans.

Google is offering a month's free trial of the service to celebrate the launch, with an introductory price of $9.99 a month for users signing up before June 6.

Play it again, Sam

Google has doubled down on the Aussie Youtube releases today. Also on offer in Australia is YouTube Music, a dedicated app for accessing tunes on YouTube.

The new app, available on iOS and Android, offers a custom music channel catered to your tastes. While it's available to all users, when partnered with a YouTube Red subscription the app offers offline listening, ad-free videos and the ability to continue listening to music while you use other apps on your device.