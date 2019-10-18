This rugged phone has an awesome “Predator” heat-viewing mode

If there’s one smartphone feature that captures everyone’s imagination, it is the thermal camera.

Already available in the likes of the Cat S60 or Cat S61 , this feature allows you to generate a colourful image based on the levels of heat source around you.

Until recently though, such a feature was only available either as a standalone product - usually courtesy of FLIR - or on smartphones that were not exactly cutting edge or cheap.

Blackview wants to change that and has taken to Kickstarter, the crowdfunding platform to make it happen. The BV9800 Pro will get a FLIR Lepton thermal sensor as confirmed by the Chinese vendor and at a bargain price.

See in the dark

The first 200 devices will cost just $399, with the next 300 selling for $429, and $469 after that. The camera will use the IMX586 48-megapixel sensor from Sony, the same as that used in the Honor 20 Pro and the OnePlus 7T.

Also in the device is a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, a big 6.58Ah battery, 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard memory, a Mediatek P70 8-core SOC and a 16-megapixel front facing camera.

There’s no VOC sensor but it does feature Android 9, IP69/Mil-STD-810G certification, wireless charging, air pressure detection and face/fingerprint unlock.

It is too early to know if it will succeed - the campaign has just started - however given the fact that Blackview is a known name in the ruggedised market, it would be a massive disappointment if didn’t happen. Expect a review of the BV9800 Pro soon.