Sky unveils pub finder for 3D footy venues

For those keen to check out the next generation of television, and watch the Manchester United clash against Chelsea in 3D, Sky has created a handy online guide to help you track down your nearest 3D-Ready pub.

Fans can log onto: http://www.sky.com/3Dpubs to find out their nearest venue, with pubs rushing to join the 3D revolution.

"Over a thousand pubs and clubs will be showing the game, with new venues being added to the pub finder daily and further venues expected to sign-up before the end of the season," explains Sky.

Five prem and the Play-Offs

"Following this Saturday's game, Sky will show at least a further five Premier League games - to be announced - before the end of the current season (Sunday May 9) and the Coca-Cola Football League Play-Off Finals from Wembley Stadium at the end of May, all live and all in 3D," it added.

"Sky's installers have been working hard to ensure the vast majority of pubs on the finder have been kitted out with 3D TVs and 3D glasses in time for the match.

"To be sure their local is one of them, fans are advised to check with their pub before the game."

If you haven't checked out 3D TV and fancy watching one of the Premiership's biggest games of the season with a little more depth, then put your postcode in and find out where you can don (and down) the glasses.