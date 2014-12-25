Christmas crackers: First Christmas Screensaver

We've sorted you out with video editors, card makers, recipe ideas and more, but you don't want to be working on all that on a day like today. Christmas is stressful enough – so put your feet up and enjoy the beautiful First Christmas Screensaver.

Although we might no longer need screensavers for the reason they were originally created – preventing damage to monitors – they still have their place. There are plenty of Christmas-inspired screensavers out there, often leaning towards the cartoony, the fun and the silly.

There is nothing wrong with this, but sometimes it's nice to opt for something slightly more traditional. This is precisely what the First Christmas Screensaver is: a screensaver that returns to the origins of Christmas.

Beautifully stylised scenes are enhanced with stunning a cappella vocals and elegant animations. The manger scene is one that will be instantly familiar, and the screensaver gives the well-known story something of a modern twist.

There's a very gentle look and feel which is very much in keeping with the spirit of the season, and the music is something that is lovely to have playing in the background, even if you're not watching what is happening on the screen. Just the thing to get you in the mood for Christmas – and keep your eyes open for the cute mice that scuttle back and forth!

The free version of the screensaver includes a single animated scene complete with music, but more can be unlocked in the full version.