Save big on the Xbox One S with a killer bundle deal at Big W

Sales come and sales go, but if you were ever on the fence about buying an Xbox One S, or even if you’re just after a 4K Blu-Ray player and some free premium streaming, then this bundle from Big W is worth a look-in.

You can currently knock $204 off the total price of this package and get the Xbox One S 500GB console, Fallout 4, Forza Horizon 3, and a three month subscription to the premium streaming service Stan, all for the meager price of $269.

Not only is this an amazing price for the Xbox One S, but the fact that you get two magnificent games along with three months worth of streaming on Stan makes this bundle definitely worth the buy.

The games

The latest entry into Bethesda’s Fallout universe brings you to the wastelands of post-apocalyptic Boston on a quest to find your kidnapped son. Although released a few years ago, the modding community is still alive and vibrant, and thankfully these mods have been brought to consoles, instantly reinvigorating the desolate wastes.

Forza Horizon 3 is an excellent track racing game which has you roaring freely around some gorgeous Australian environments in some seriously sexy wheels. This is particularly lovely on a 4K TV and makes good use of the power behind the Xbox One S to bring the environment and cars to life.