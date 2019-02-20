Samsung Galaxy S10 release date, price, leaks and news

The Samsung Galaxy S10 launch event is today, February 20, but pretty much all of the information has leaked onto the internet, so we're pretty sure what we're going to see from the new flagship phone and its siblings.

It looks almost certain that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will arrive alongside the Galaxy S10 Plus and more affordable Galaxy S10e , and rumors persist around a 5G-enabled Galaxy S10 X and foldable Galaxy X (although it sounds like this will be known as the Galaxy Fold).

Multiple leaked pictures suggest a large, all-screen display with a punch-hole camera in the top right of the phone, giving a more immersive experience than ever before.

The fingerprint scanner is tipped to be under the screen, allowing users to open the phone easily without the loss of screen real estate.

We're expecting this phone to launch on March 8 - that's the date Samsung itself is giving for those that want to pre-reserve the phone ahead of the launch.

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S10 price to start at £799 (around $779, AU$1,400) for the 128GB model, but more expensive variants will likely be launched.

We've seen multiple pictures that tip a USB-C connector, triple cameras on the rear, a single camera in that punch-hole and a 3.5mm headphone jack remains.

We're expecting a larger battery than ever before, with around 3,300mAh to 3,500mAh on the cards. With the new One UI and the expected Android Pie 9 on board, this could be one efficient handset.

As expected, more power than ever before will probably be on show, with around 6-8GB of RAM as well as up to 1TB of storage on board - if it's like recent years, the latest chipsets (in the shape of the Exynos 9820 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 will be used).

That's a whistle-stop tour of all the major specs we're expecting from the Samsung Galaxy S10 today - but there are plenty more interesting morsels that we've rounded up below from around the web over the last six months, so have a read through to whet your appetite.

We're expecting to see the bigger Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

And the cheaper Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 specs Here's how the leaked Galaxy S10 specs are shaping up so far:

Screen size: 6.1-inch

Screen resolution: 1440 x 3040

Screen aspect ratio: 19:9

Rear cameras: 12MP, 16MP, 13MP

Front cameras: single camera

Chipset: Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855

RAM: 6GB/8GB

Storage: 128GB-1TB

OS: Android 9 Pie

The key thing to note about the new Samsung Galaxy S10 is that it's going to set the tone for the entire smartphone market this year. While many of the rumored specs aren't new in themselves, we often see the top brands marry together innovation with strong design - so here's what we're expecting this year:

The Samsung Galaxy S10 launch date is confirmed as Wednesday, February 20 (that's today!), meaning we'll see the smartphone days before MWC 2019, which takes place from February 25-28.

The Galaxy S10 will be unveiled at 11am PT (2pm ET, 7pm GMT) at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

We now also know the Samsung Galaxy S10 release date, which is March 8, after Samsung opened up pre-orders on its US website.

That fits with earlier rumors pointing to a March 8 Galaxy S10 release date in South Korea and Italy.

That's for the three main models (the S10, S10e and S10 Plus). However the source adds that the Galaxy S10 5G variant - which might be called the Galaxy S10 X - will land in stores on March 29.

The Samsung S10 is likely to be sold by EE in the UK, as the network already lets you register for updates on it. That said, we'd expect just about all networks to offer one or more models of the S10.

Samsung Galaxy S10 price

Hottest leaks:

Samsung Galaxy S10 price expected to rise to $779 / £799

When the Samsung Galaxy S10 does go on sale, it's sure to cost a lot - although not as much as other high-end handsets on the market.

One Samsung Galaxy S10 price rumor suggests the cost of the handset will rise to £799 (around $779, AU$1,400) for the 128GB variant and £999 for 512GB of storage.

Another source points to a price of €929 (around $1,055 / £820 / AU$1,475) for the standard Samsung S10 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, rising to €1,179 (around $1,340 / £1,040 / AU$1,875) for a version with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

More recently, an extensive leak has the Samsung Galaxy S10 price starting at €899 for the 6GB/128GB configuration and rising to €1,149 for the 8GB/512GB model.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy S10 price is all but guaranteed to rise over the asking price of the Galaxy S9 - so you might want to start saving.

In the UK? Read more about our Samsung Galaxy S10 deals predictions and pre-register your details at the links below to get all the best early pre-order prices sent straight to your inbox:

Samsung Galaxy S10 design and display

Hottest leaks:

Camera cut-out in the screen

19:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 3040 resolution

One of our best looks at the likely design of the Samsung Galaxy S10 comes from a series of photos showing it alongside the Galaxy S10 Plus.

You can see these below. Details about the standard S10 include a single-lens punch-hole camera on the front, tiny bezels above and below the screen, a triple-lens camera on the back, and a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone port and speaker on the bottom.

Most recently we've seen a picture of the Galaxy S10 shared by renowned tipster Evan Blass, which gives us a full look at the front and the back of the phone. If you want to know what the Galaxy S10 will look like, here you go.

Samsung Galaxy S10 leak (credit: Evan Blass)

Further Galaxy S10 leaks, which you can see below, show off the S10 in a pearly white shade, as well as both the S10 and S10 Plus in black.

The shots of the phone in black are apparently non-functioning dummy units, but the design should be accurate.

We've also seen a render from Samsung itself that possibly shows the phone. You can see this below and note the curved screen, tiny bezels and pinhole camera.

This was posted in an article on Samsung Newsroom, then quickly replaced with a more generic picture, suggesting it was an accident.

This could be an accidental official look at the Samsung Galaxy S10. Image Credit: Reddit / qgtx

These leaks match previous case renders which include parts of the phone. You can see them below and will note that there's a cut-out in the top left corner of the screen for a single-lens camera, while on the back there are three cameras. That back looks to be glass and the frame is likely metal.

Image Credit: GSMArena / MobileFun

Meanwhile, a benchmark for a mystery Samsung phone which could be the S10 points to a 19:9 aspect ratio, which would make it taller than the 18.5:9 Galaxy S9.

Along with that the benchmark suggests a resolution of 1440 x 3040, which would be a slight boost, and there's every chance that to achieve those things Samsung would slim the bezels, fitting a larger, sharper screen into the same size body.

When it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S10 screen size, the most consistent rumor we've seen pegs it at 6.1 inches.

That would make the screen on the Samsung S10 bigger than than 5.8-inch offering on the Galaxy S9, giving you more display real estate to play with.

The latest screen size rumors again put the Galaxy S10 at 6.1 inches, adding that it will have a 1440 x 3040 resolution, a 550ppi pixel density and will use Gorilla Glass 6, as well as being able to hit 800 nits of brightness.

Will Samsung Galaxy S10 be a foldable phone?

One thing you shouldn't expect is a foldable phone. Not from the flagship Samsung Galaxy S10, at least.

The Infinity Flex Display concept Samsung showed off on November 7, 2018 made it clear: the company's foldable phone design is very much that: a concept.

Image 1 of 3

Samsung could launch a foldable variant to the Galaxy S10, however, and the long-rumored Samsung Galaxy X is rumored to launch in 2019 (or, more likely, the Samsung Galaxy Fold if new rumors are to be believed).

Whether it changes its name to bring in more in line with the Galaxy S10 brand remains to be seen, but this is the closest we've ever been to a folding phone.

A foldable display is clearly the next big idea for Samsung, but it's starting from scratch with thick bezels, according to the steeped-in-shadow prototype we saw at the Samsung Developers Conference.

Samsung Galaxy S10 biometric security

Hottest leaks:

An in-screen fingerprint scanner

An improved 3D face scanner

One rumor we have seen pop up numerous times is the presence of an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

This would go nicely with the all-screen design that's being tipped for the phone, and would see the Galaxy S10 follow in the footsteps of the likes of the OnePlus 6T and Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The latest and best evidence of this is code found in the Samsung Pay app, which mentions both an in-display scanner and the Galaxy S10 (by a codename). It's mentioned because the presence of such a scanner would mean moving the "payment flow window" higher up the screen, so it's not blocked by the scanner.

But there's plenty more evidence of an in-screen scanner too. For example, a report claims that it will use an ultrasonic Qualcomm scanner, and that Samsung has felt pressured to include it due to Vivo and Huawei both having phones with in-screen scanners.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass has also spoken of an ultrasonic scanner, and multiple separate sources who spoke to The Bell have said as much too, adding that Samsung will also look to ditch the iris scanning tech in the Galaxy S10 in favor of an improved 3D face scanner - much like the one found on the iPhone X.

We've heard a similar thing from South Korean media, but it suggests that we'll only see an in-display fingerprint scanner as the main way of unlocking the Samsung Galaxy S10. Either way, it's likely the iris scanner will be dropped.

An earlier rumor also talks about an in-screen scanner, stating that while an in-screen scanner wouldn’t be ready in time for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, it would be ready by sometime next year, making the Samsung Galaxy S10 a candidate for one.

Samsung could be moving the scanner in-screen

And we now have an idea of why it took so long to be ready - because reportedly Samsung is using an ultrasonic scanner, rather than an optical one, as while the latter could apparently have been implemented years ago it's said to not be as good.

More specifically, Samsung has been rumored to use a third-generation ultrasonic scanner from Qualcomm. This generation has only recently been announced and not yet used on a phone, but it could mean Samsung's in-screen scanner is the best found on any phone.

Another recent report has added that while the two top-end Samsung Galaxy S10 models will apparently get an ultrasonic scanner, the most basic model will get an optical one.

But Samsung might go even further and also put the speakers in the screen, as just such a display has been shown off by Samsung Display, according to OLED Info.

And the earpiece could go in the screen too, as Samsung is said to be planning a 'sound-emitting display' for use in a phone early next year, having already shown off the tech at an industry expo.

Samsung Galaxy S10 camera

Hottest leaks:

Triple-lens rear camera

12MP, 13MP and 16MP lenses

A single-lens front-facing camera

An analyst reckons Samsung is considering a triple-lens camera for the Samsung Galaxy S10, along with a 3D sensor for augmented reality content.

Analyst chatter isn’t always that reliable, but the sheer volume of Galaxy S10 leaks since which all point towards a triple camera setup on the rear of the handset means we're confident this is accurate.

More recently we've heard more details on the possible specs of the triple-lens camera, with it apparently consisting of a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 16MP super wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens.

An even newer report echoes those camera specs, but adds that the 12MP one will be an f/1.5-f/2.4 variable aperture lens , just like the camera on the Samsung Galaxy S9, while the 16MP lens will have an f/1.9 aperture and a 123-degree field of view, and the 13MP lens will have an f/2.4 aperture.

That said, one report points to the telephoto lens being 12MP rather than 13MP, so there's still a bit of disagreement.

Elsewhere, leaker Evan Blass has said to expect a triple-lens camera with one wide-angle lens, one telephoto and one standard lens.

We have an idea of the front camera specs now too, with a leaked specs list pointing to a single-lens 10MP f/1.9 lens on the Samsung S10.

The S10 and S10 Plus might also have GoPro-level anti-shake and AI-powered scene recognition on their rear cameras, according to one source, while the front cameras might have optical image stabilization and be able to shoot video in 4K.

Samsung Galaxy S10 battery

Hottest leaks:

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have 3,500mAh or 3,300mAh battery

One battery rumor reveals a possible capacity for the Samsung Galaxy S10 battery, with the image below supposedly revealing cases with battery sizes scrawled on them for all three S10 phones.

If accurate, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will pack a 3,500mAh battery, which would be a sizable increase over the 3,000mAh battery in the S9.

Image Credit: @UniverseIce

The 3,500mAh battery has been rumored more than once as well, so it may well be accurate.

Having said that, we've heard a conflicting Galaxy S10 rumor from a certification listing which states the Galaxy S10 will have a 3,300mAh battery.

Since then yet another leak has emerged, this time listing a 3,400mAh battery, so it sounds like it will be somewhere in the mid-3,000's, but we're not sure more specifically than that.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 may well benefit from a boost to its wireless charging speeds, with reports linking the upcoming flagship with wireless Quick Charge 2.0.

Not only that, but it might also support reverse wireless charging, that is, working as a charging pad for other devices.

At least, that's what the leaked image below seems to suggest, showing the rumored Samsung Galaxy Buds in their charging case placed on the rear of an S10.

Image Credit: WinFuture

There's now even more evidence of that feature, thanks to a video that seemingly shows official Galaxy S10 cases, with the back of the box mentioning 'Wireless Power Sharing' (and suggesting that you'll need to take the case off to use this feature).

Samsung Galaxy S10 power

Hottest leaks:

An Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855 chipset

6GB or 8GB of RAM

128GB to 1TB of fast storage

We also have an idea of what might be powering the Samsung Galaxy S10, as Samsung has announced the Exynos 9820, which is likely to power the phone in most regions outside the US.

This is an octa-core chipset built on an 8nm process. That makes it smaller than the 10nm Exynos 9810 found in the Galaxy S9 and with that size reduction comes a 10% reduction in power consumption.

The Exynos 9820 also offers up to 20% better single core performance, up to 40% better power efficiency, and up to 15% better multi-core performance than the Exynos 9810.

Gamers meanwhile should see an even bigger benefit, with the GPU offering up to 40% better performance or up to 35% more power efficiency.

The Exynos 9820 also has an integrated NPU (neural processing unit), which allows AI-related tasks to happen up to seven times faster than on the 9810.

It also supports video recording at up to 8K at 30fps, displays of up to 3840 x 2400 or 4096 x 2160, single lens cameras of up to 22MP, or dual-lens ones of up to 16MP. Though don't take that as meaning the S10 will necessarily have those specs.

As for mobile data download speeds, those can apparently reach up to 2Gbps, despite this chip seemingly not supporting 5G. Having said that, there is rumored to be a version of the Galaxy S10 that will support 5G, so that will presumably have to use a different chipset.

Since announcing the Exynos 9820, Samsung has now talked in more detail about some of its capabilities. These include support for HDR10+, which should help HDR content look better, and support for five camera sensors, which, along with an advanced image signal processor, should improve photography.

Other highlights include the ability to compress 8K video files so they take up less space, improved security, the power for a desktop-like experience, lower latency, and a more widespread use of AI.

We've also now seen a benchmark seemingly for the Galaxy S10 model powered by the Exynos 9820 and it has a high score, but not as high as we'd have hoped. It beats most current Android handsets, but comes in lower than the latest iPhones and lower than a benchmark for the Snapdragon 855.

Another benchmark has also now emerged courtesy of AnTuTu, again showing the Exynos chip beaten by the Snapdragon 855.

However, a newer Geekbench result shows the Exynos scoring slightly higher than the Snapdragon 855, so it's unclear whether there will be much difference between them or not. Speaking of which...

In the US? Then you'll likely get the recently announced Snapdragon 855. This is a 7nm chipset, which is smaller and likely both more powerful and more efficient than the Snapdragon 845 found in many of 2018’s flagships. It's also smaller than the Exynos 9820.

Qualcomm claims it also offers up to twice the performance of another unnamed 7nm chipset, presumably meaning either Apple's one used in the iPhone XS range or Huawei's in the Mate 20 range.

The chipset also supports 5G and has a chip dedicated to processing photos and videos. This is called a 'computer vision image signal processor' and it's a world first.

An early leaked benchmark for the chipset showed it beating any other smartphone chip for power, including the A12 Bionic in the iPhone XS and the Exynos 9820 benchmark mentioned above.

The RAM could also be a big upgrade, as Samsung has announced that it has developed an 8GB RAM chip built on a 10nm process. This, while not confirmed for the Galaxy S10, apparently has a data rate that's 1.5 times as fast as current flagship RAM chips and can also reduce power consumption by up to 30%.

One odd report has suggested the phone may sport 12GB of RAM too, that's a claim that we've now heard a second time, but it seems excessive, so we're inclined to believe the above about an 8GB RAM chip. It's also likely to be reserved for the S10 Plus model if it happens at all.

Onboard storage could also be faster for the Galaxy S10, as Samsung is set to start using UFS 3.0 storage in early 2019. This is supposedly two times faster than current phone storage modules and takes up less space, so there's more room for other components.

Plus, the minimum size it comes in is 128GB, so if the S10 uses it then all models will have to have at least 128GB of storage. A couple reports even say that there could be up to 1TB of RAM in the phone, which would be far more than any other handset.

However, the most basic S10 model might have more basic specs, with one source saying it will come with either a Snapdragon 845 or 855 chipset and a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Elsewhere, we've heard that the standard Galaxy S10 will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy S10 could also be faster on Wi-Fi than other phones, as it will reportedly support 'Wi-Fi 6' (a brand new Wi-Fi standard).

Beyond the core specs, Samsung might further boost the gaming skills of its flagship, as a Samsung patent points to a 'Neuro Game Booster' feature.

As for the interface, it's likely that Samsung will use its recently-announced One UI Android overlay. Indeed, exactly that has been rumored.

A rumor also talks about an AI-powered "life pattern" mode, which would automate and adjust aspects of the phone based on how you use is.

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S10 Plus vs S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 - the standard Samsung flagship

- the standard Samsung flagship Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus - a bigger screen and potentially better cameras

- a bigger screen and potentially better cameras Samsung Galaxy S10e - a less powerful, smaller, cheaper model

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is unlikely to arrive alone, with a trio of handsets tipped to launch at the firm's next Unpacked event.

While we've become used to seeing a pair of Samsung flagships launch together each year as far back as the Galaxy S6 in 2015, this time around all the Galaxy S10 leaks are pointing towards three or more phones.

There's the standard Samsung Galaxy S10 that's detailed here, along with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and a new entry in the Galaxy S10e - a smaller, low resolution and likely lesser powered handsets at a hopefully more affordable price point.

Samsung has seemingly now confirmed that the phone will land as the Galaxy S10e (and that the S10 and S10 Plus will be called exactly that), following rumors of the same. But before that we'd also heard that the Lite model might simply be called the Galaxy S10, as might the model above it, but that would seem confusing.

Several leaks and rumors suggest the Galaxy S10e could have a dual-lens rear camera, with 6GB RAM and 128GB memory and a 3100mAh battery, which would put it behind the S10 and S10 Plus in several ways.

On top of that renders of a Canary Yellow edition of the S10 E show a dazzling design, and suggests the device will launch in a range of interesting colours, with green and blue variants suggested too.

But wait – we could even get a fourth Galaxy S10 handset, as rumors of a big-screened, 5G variant have also begun to crop up. And, of course, Samsung teasing is almost certainly going to be teasing its foldable phone at the S10 launch event.