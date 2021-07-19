Qnap launches Chinese-made NAS drive for SMBs

Taiwan-based QNAP has launched its first NAS device powered by an eight-core 2.50 GHz Chinese-made KaiXian KX-U6580 processor designed by Zhaoxin .

Zhaoxin is a joint venture between Via Technologies and the Shanghai Municipal Government.

Tom’s Hardware believes the TVS-675 NAS is perhaps the first commercial device that’ll be available in the US and Europe that’s powered with the KaiXian CPU, which was developed primarily for the Chinese market.

This is a departure to Qnap using either Intel Celeron or Arm-based systems-on-a-chip ( SoC ) in their entry level NAS devices designed for small businesses, shares Tom’s.

Although it wasn’t satisfied with the performance of the KaiXian KX-6000-series x86 processor, Tom’s reasons that the processor would perhaps work well in the TVS-675 since NAS devices don’t put too much demands on the underlying hardware.

Entry-level NAS

The TVS-675 has six hot-swappable 3.5-inch bays for high-capacity SATA hard disk drives ( HDD ), along with two M.2-2280 slots for Solid State Drives ( SSD ) supporting a PCIe 3.0 x1 or SATA interface.

The device also has two PCIe 3.0 x4 slots for SSDs or network cards, together with two 2.5 GbE ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A connectors, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and one HDMI 2.0 output.

The drive ships with 8GB DDR RAM, but its two SO-DIMM slots can be used to crank this up to 64GB in total.

The Qnap TVS-675 is offered with either the Qnap’s QTS operating system (OS) or its ZFS-based enterprise-grade QuTS OS.

The device supports all the capabilities you can expect from an entry-level NAS, but Qnap hasn’t yet shared any pricing information.