The best PlayStation Classic prices and deals pre-Black Friday 2018

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

In an attempt to emulate the successes of Nintendo's NES Classic Mini and SNES Classic Mini , Sony unveiled the PlayStation Classic - a mini retro console that's set to arrive just in time for Christmas.

Looking, playing and presumably smelling exactly the same as the original Sony PlayStation, the Classic is 45% smaller than the original and will come pre-loaded with 20 games, playable in their original format.

The full lineup of games has now been announced and it includes some absolute classics including Grand Theft Auto, Destruction Derby, Final Fantasy VII, Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil and Tekken 3 - full list below!

The PlayStation Classic release date is December 3rd, and it will come with two replica controllers in the box, along with an HDMI cable and a USB cable. It'll need a USB AC adapter for power though, and this isn't included in the box so you'll need to get one of those separately, or use the 5V charger from a phone. or tablet

PlayStation Classic pre-order deals:

The cheapest prices currently available

Platform: Original Sony PlayStation | Release date: December 3rd 2018 | Games: 20 bundled as standard | Controllers: Two replica wired PlayStation control pads | Model name: SCPH-1000R | Power: USB AC (not included)

The launch price of the PlayStation Classic is $99.99 in the US, £89.99 in the UK and $149.99 in Australia, and pre-orders are already going live at various online stores. If you're interested in picking up one of these consoles, we'd highly recommend pre-ordering as soon as possible. The original PlayStation was the first console in history to sell more than 100 million units and to this day is still the second best selling console of all time behind only the PlayStation 2 in the history books. So there are a lot of people out there who hold this console close to their hearts and will jump at the chance of taking a stroll down memory lane.

As such, demand for this thing is going to be high, and as previous retro consoles have been hard to get hold of, we'd guess the PlayStation Classic will be no different.

PlayStation Classic: full list of games