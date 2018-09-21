PlayStation Classic pre-orders: get in time for Christmas

Possibly in an attempt to repeat the successes of the NES Classic Mini and the SNES Classic Mini , Sony recently unveiled the PlayStation Classic, a mini retro console that's set to arrive just in time for the holiday season.

The PS Classic console will be 45% smaller than the original PlayStation and will come pre-loaded with 20 games, according to Sony's official announcement. While the full lineup has yet to be revealed, classic games such as Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms have already been confirmed.

The console is slated to be available on December 3 and will come with two replica controllers in the box, along with an HDMI cable and a USB cable. It's priced at $99.99, and Walmart and GameStop are already taking pre-orders. You can find the best pre-order deals below.