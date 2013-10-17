Nikon unveils 58mm f/1.4 lens

In homage to Nikon's respected Noct-Nikkor lens Nikon has announced the new AF-S NIKKOR 58mm f/1.4G.

As an FX lens, this optic is designed for use on Nikon's full-frame SLRs and it uses a new optical construction that Nikon claims produces outstanding resolving power and superb bokeh when shooting wide open.

It is designed for use by those seeking the best quality results in low light.

Smooth bokeh

According to Nikon, the company's designers have significantly increased sharpness, contrast and resolution of the lens in comparison with the Noct-Nikkor optic and coma flare has been reduced while the bokeh produced by the lens is said to be 'exquisitely smooth'.

This should mean that out of focus edges, especially highlights, have no rough or harsh edges and the transition between areas in and out of focus is natural. Good performance when the aperture is wide open is especially appealing to those who want to restrict depth of field or shoot in low light conditions while hand-holding the camera.

Reduced coma flare enables the lens to reproduce point light sources accurately across the entire image frame even at f/1.4, making it ideal for shooting night-time city scenes, on stills and movies.

Vignetting or corner-shading, which is often a feature of larger aperture lenses, is also claimed to be controlled effectively so images should be of near uniform brightness.

Nano Crystal Coating

In order to minimise reflection and reduce ghosting and flare, Nikon's Nano Crystal Coating has been used and the front element of the lens is recessed into the barrel. As a result, image clarity and contrast are boosted.

Nikon has employed a three-element cemented lens technique to ensure optical clarity and reflection reduction and the autofocusing is claimed to be quick, smooth and quiet, thanks to Nikon's SWM (Silent Wave Motor).

A lens hood and soft lens pouch included with the lens.

Availability and price

The AF-S Nikkor 58mm f/1.4G will do on sale from 31st October and is set to retail for £1,599.99.