Nikon D300: 6fps, 12.3 megapixels

Alongside the new Nikon D3 digital SLR camera, Nikon also had some other launches up its sleeve at this morning's press briefing in central London.

The company announced a second DSLR addition, the DX-format Nikon D300, which boasts 12.3-megapixel resolution and a speedy 6fps shooting rate. It powers up in just 0.13 seconds and has a miniscule 45-millisecond shutter lag to ensure you don't miss any photo opportunities.

To avoid problems with dust, the Nikon D300 has a self-cleaning sensor unit. There's also a high-definition 3-inch VGA LCD display with live view, HDMI output and ISO settings ranging from 200-3200. Pricing is likely to be around £1,300, but will be confirmed next month.

Nikon said both new SLR cameras - due in November - had been developed after feedback from professional photographers. "Our range is now complete, with excellent products ranging from compact digital cameras from the CoolPix family, to these new professional DSLR cameras launched today," Nikon's Simon Coleman told Tech.co.uk at this morning's launch.

The firm also announced a new two-year warranty on all its camera products, based on you registering the product purchase on the Nikon website.

Zoom lenses

Nikon launched five new lenses at this morning's briefing as well. Two zoom lenses designed to maximise the performance of the new DSLR cameras are among them: the ultra wide-angle AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED and the slimline AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8G ED. Three super telephoto lenses were also announced: the AF-S 400mm f/2.8G ED VR, the AF-S 500mm f/4G ED VR and the AF-S 600mm f/4G ED VR.

Nikon is one of the sponsors of the IAAF World Championships in Athletics in Osaka, Japan, starting tomorrow.