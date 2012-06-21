'Dramatic' growth in lens sales during 2011, says Jessops

Jessops says that it has seen a big increase in the number of lenses sold in the past year

Photographic retailer says that it has 34% of the lens market share in the UK.

Speaking to TechRadar, Sean Emmett , Marketing and E-commerce manager for Jessops, said the retailer saw a dramatic growth in lens purchases last year, and now has over a third of the total market share in the UK.

Emmett also said that the company was noticing that lenses for compact system cameras were also on the rise.

Generally, he said, that while most CSC lenses were sold with the camera, after a certain length of time, additional lenses are starting to be purchased.

Turnaround

Jessops experienced a tough few years in recent times, but recently announced that sales had grown by 3% for the year ending January 2012.

During the same period, online sales grew by around 72%. Around a third of Jessops total sales are made online, although the majority of those sales were then collected in a physical store.

The company credits an extensive programme of training and store rebranding as the reason for the turnaround in fortune.

The growing trend for compact system camera lenses is particularly interesting. Now that the format is becoming more popular and has been in the market for some time, it will be interesting to see how accessory sales fare.