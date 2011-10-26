Canon issues statement on production delays

Canon's new pro printer will be affected by the floods in Thailand

Canon Europe has today issued a statement about the possible delays in its inkjet and digital camera production lines in Thailand.

The company is currently unable to say which of its cameras and printers will be affected, but we have been told that the main body of the new PIXMA PRO-1 is made in Thailand.

Canon doesn't manufacture cameras in Thailand, but the company does have parts suppliers based in the country that have been adversely affected.

Canon's statement was as follows:

"Canon has halted its production lines in Thailand in response to the flooding in the country. In addition, while Canon does not have camera manufacturing facilities in Thailand, our part suppliers have also sustained damage due to the floods which will affect camera production.

Canon has established a recovery taskforce to take prompt action with the aim of minimising the impact on our customers. However, Canon currently anticipates delays in the production of select inkjet printer and digital camera products."

PIXMA PRO-1

The PIXMA PRO-1 was unveiled yesterday, and is the world's first A3+ printer to use 12 separate inks. The printer doesn't replace any current models in Canon's line-up, but it sits at the very top of the range. It weighs in at a hefty 27kg, and each of its 12 separate 36ml ink cartridges is set to cost around £28.99.

Canon claims that the new 12-ink system will expand the gamut of colour prints, and that the five monochrome inks will produce increased black density and glossiness in black-and-white prints.

The Canon PIXMA PRO-1 will cost around £800 in the UK, and includes a full set of cartridges when bought new.