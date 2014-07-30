Sony Xperia Z3 Compact leak hints at a promising full HD display

We've seen a handful of rumours floating around regarding the Sony Xperia Z3 Compact, and these have now been joined by a few leaked images and a smattering of specs from China.

Spotted on Chinese social media site Sina Weibo, the shots were picked up by GforGames and they seem to fall in line with previous leaks surrounding the full-size Xperia Z3 as well as the Z3 Compact.

The handset in the photos still carries the distinct Sony design language, although it does seem to be a little more rounded than its predecessors - hopefully meaning it'll sit more comfortably in the hand.

According to the leak the Xperia Z3 Compact will sport a 4.6-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 801 processor, 3GB of RAM and the same 20.7MP camera from the Sony Xperia Z1 and Sony Xperia Z2.

Is this the Z3 Compact? (credit: Sina Weibo)

Spec clash

Those specs do clash a little with earlier rumours which pegged the screen of the Z3 Compact at 4.5 inches and the RAM at 2GB.

The Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 compact are expected to arrive at IFA 2014 in Berlin, and TechRadar will be reporting live from the show to bring you all the latest.