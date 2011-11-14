O2 announces London trial of 4G network

O2 has announced that it is trialling next-gen mobile 4G LTE technology in London.

The mobile network is trialling the high speed network solution ahead of the expected national launch of 4G in 2013.

40 masts have been erected across 40 square kilometres so that O2 can test 4G in the capital, using the 2.6GHz spectrum.

Coming soon

The technology is already widespread in the US, and will bring not only faster speeds whilst on the move, but also a slew of new handsets to take advantage of it.

The likes of ARM's CEO Warren East has already insisted that he believes that 4G will usher in the next generation of mobiles – which he labelled superphones – taking advantage of more data availability.

Trials across the country are being conducted by several of the major telecommunications players, including BT and Orange, and O2 has an existing trial in Slough.

TechRadar's Future Publishing stablemate Gizmodo UK is the exclusive media partner for O2's trial and is offering readers the chance to win a place on the trial.