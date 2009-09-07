Nokia shifts two million N97s in three months

Nokia has managed to sell two million units of its flagship N97 mobile phone in the last three months.

Combined with the sales of the fast-selling 5800 XpressMusic, the two touchscreen devices have raked in 10 million sales in the last 10 months worldwide.

This means that it has outsold the previous bestselling device - the N95 - beating even Nokia's expectations for the N97.

Unique position

Nokia CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo said: "We have a unique position in the smartphone market. Nokia is the undisputed leading player in the smartphones space."

However, it's not all sunshine and roses at the Finnish base, because profits for the company are still way down, and sales are 13 per cent down year-on-year in most regions.

Still, with the N97 Mini, the N900 and the X6, Nokia is at least trying to keep top-end devices flowing into the mobile space.

Via Mobile News