New Moto Android - coming with HDMI too?

We could be getting another Motorola Android handset if new spy pics are to be believed - the Sholes, complete with all kinds of multimedia frippery.

The main selling point appears to be the fact it's packing an HDMI port, as well as a 3.7-inch touchscreen with a super high resolution WVGA pixel count.

This means that any video you want to show your friends won't require them crowding round the phone (although that is a pretty big screen) as you can just pump it out to an HD TV instead.

Best on test

Motorola's latest Android phone will also take on the big names in the cameraphone market too - with an 8MP camera and a Xenon flash to boot.

Other additions appear to be as simple as a 3.5mm headphone jack and the obvious addition of a microSD memory card slot.

Actually, this is all a bit eerily familiar - the Moto TouchZINE had specs very similar to this when it was rumoured in March this year - and that had 1080p recording and playback too.

Although the pictures were proved hoaxes in the end, was the project actually real? If so, Moto could vault to the head of the multimedia pack very quickly.

Via BGR