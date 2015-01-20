Data to burn: Optus ups prepaid offering

If you're looking for a bump in your prepaid plan, Optus may have the deal for you, but you had better get in quick.

Called the New My Prepaid Monthly plan, it offers customers an increase in their data as well as more talk time and unlimited text for those who still use SMS.

Customers recharging with $30 will now receive an extra 500MB – bringing their data to a grand total of 1.5GB – as well as unlimited standard national weekend calls.

Anyone spending $45 or going all in with a $60 recharge will receive an extra 1GB – for a total of 3GB or 6GB respectively – as well as receiving unlimited talk and text.

Optus' new plan will only be available until 19 April, but anyone who signs up for it will be able to enjoy its fruits beyond that date for the life of their plan.