BlackBerry 'Rio' flaunts its figure in leaked pics

We first learned of the BlackBerry "Rio" in 2014, but the latest leak indicates that it might not be the high-end "savior" we originally thought.

Word today from N4BB is that the phone code-named Rio will actually be called the BlackBerry Leap, and that it will have mid-range specs and - hopefully - an affordable price tag.

These alleged leaked images show a fairly stylish device, too.

According to the site, the BlackBerry Leap will rock a 720p 5-inch display, 8- and 2-megapixel cameras, a 2800mAh battery, dual-core 1.5GHz MSM 8960 chip, 2GB of memory, 16GB of storage, and microSD support.

The BlackBerry Leap

They don't have any info on the price, but the site says it will be released in April or May.

It would make sense for BB to debut the Leap at MWC 2015, but until then these leaked images will have to do.