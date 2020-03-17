Peloton is offering its home workout app free for 90 days – here's how to get it

Peloton is offering its premium home workout app free for 90 days, to help people stuck at home during the coronovirus outbreak stay fit and healthy.

Peloton is best known for its home spin and treadmill classes, but you don't need a treadmill or bike to benefit from the app; there are lots of exercises you can do with weights or no equipment at all.

The app covers cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and more, with video workouts hosted by professional instructors to lead you through every stage.

To get the free trial, you'll need to sign up for Peloton's digital membership and then download the app. This requires entering payment details, but you won't be charged if you cancel before the 90 days are up (and by then you might have developed a healthy habit you want to maintain).

Still spinning

Peloton has had to make a few changes to its workouts in recent weeks. The company has suspended spin sessions at its studios in London and New York, but is still offering live sessions hosted on a closed set and streamed to users at home.

Live classes will run on a slightly modified schedule, which you can check out online, and members will still have access to over 1,000 pre-recorded classes on demand.

Peloton has also closed its retail showrooms in response to the pandemic, but treadmills and bikes are still available to buy through its website for the time being.

