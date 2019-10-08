Nokia's 800 Tough feature phone will take a mauling and keep on calling

Sick of dropping and breaking expensive phones? HMD Global feels your pain, which is why the Finnish company is bringing its first rugged feature phone to Australian market this Thursday, the Nokia 800 Tough.

Both dust and water proof (IP68), the Nokia 800 Tough is said to "withstand drops and extreme temperatures", boasting "military grade MIL-STD-810G" compliance, allowing it to brave weather conditions as low as -20º or as high as 55º Celsius.

According to HMD Global, the Nokia 800 Tough should be able to shrug off a 1.8m drop onto concrete and continue to function normally, making it ideal for use on worksites.

Practical and affordable

Much like the Nokia 3310 (2017) and Nokia 8110 4G before it, the Nokia 800 Tough is a feature phone with a small screen and physical keypad, meaning it lacks full smartphone functionality on purpose.

That said, Google Assistant, WhatsApp and Facebook will be preloaded on the 4G LTE device, with the ability to download additional apps from a growing app store.

In terms of utilities, the handset also has a dedicated flashlight on top and a built-in loop at the bottom, making it easy to attach the Nokia 800 Tough to a belt, lanyard, backpack or wristband.

Priced at AU$189, the Nokia 800 Tough will be available for purchase from Harvey Norman (in-store and online) and JB Hi-Fi (online only) from Thursday, October 10, 2019.