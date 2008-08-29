Samsung's Litmus and Diamond MP3 players

Samsung has announced two new MP3 players today, calling them the YP-U4 Litmus and the YP-Q1 Diamond.

The Litmus, the design concept of which is "inspired by color gradation on litmus paper" focuses around the same glossy panelling effect which is used on the company's TVs and monitors.

"Through this emotional design factor," says Samsung's rather interestingly translated press release, "U4 enriches user's susceptibility." You have been warned.

Recordable hot keys

The Litmus offers DNSe 2.0 sound technology, a 1in grey OLED display at 128x64 pixels and three LED lights, as well as recordable hot keys.

Samsung boasts a playtime of 16 hours for the 27x83x13mm, 27.5g machine, and says the unit will play MP3, WMA and OGG files as well as FM radio.

It comes in 2GB or 4GB sizes, and is available in rose, purple or blue. No release date has been stated as yet.

Diamonds are a girl's best MP3

The Diamond hopes to be the "World Best Sound Quality", and as such offers DNSe 3.0 over the Litmus' measly 2.0.

It's got an "audio upscale function", says Samsung, which "restores missing sound range". At the same time,the player canapparently analyse your MP3 file's mood and genre, and apply the appropriate equalising effect automatically.

The 2.4in TFT LCD, 320x240 QVGA screen, with its dimming lighting effect, will "awake the user's emotional feelings", as well as support 4 hours of movie playback in WMV or MPEG4 format, as well as view JPG images.

Samsung claims the 49.9x97.8x10.9mm black, white or silver beauty can cope with 30 hours of music in MP3, WMA, OGG and FLAC format, and will arrive in 4, 8 and 16GB varieties at an as yet unknown date.