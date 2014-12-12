Smaller 11-inch Yoga 3 Pro shows up with faster Broadwell CPU

It appears that Lenovo is preparing an 11-inch model of its 13-inch Yoga 3 Pro Ultrabook, according to several online retail listings.

As noted by Liliputing, which points to a report by the German arm of Mobilegeeks, several listings have appeared on Amazon.de which refer to a Yoga 3 11 with an 11.6-inch full-HD IPS display, 4GB or 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD running Windows 8.1.

The Yoga 3 Pro suffered from surprisingly sluggish performance compared to the Haswell-equipped Yoga 2 Pro. The Yoga 3 11 is listed with either an Intel Core M-5Y70C CPU (up to 2.0GHz) or Core M-5Y71 CPU (up to 2.9GHz).

Through Turbo Boost, the latter is faster than the Intel Core M-5Y70 in the Yoga 3 Pro (up to 2.6GHz), meaning the higher-end version may deliver slightly better performance boost over its larger cousin.

The report also picks up on an FCC filing that includes a schematic drawing of the machine, which indicates that the Yoga 3 11 will borrow the Yoga 3 Pro's watchband hinge design.

Aside from adding to that machine's luxurious feel, the hinge allowed it to rotate into four different positions depending on how you wanted to use it, and it looks like the Yoga 3 11 will work in the same way.

The Yoga 3 11 will come in white or silver and prices start at €599 rising to €999 at the top end, so while it won't set you back as much as the Yoga 3 Pro, it's hardly what you would call a budget device.