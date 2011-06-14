HP adds AMD Fusion APUs to notebook range

HP has announced the arrival of four new laptops, all boasting AMD's new APU chip.

Two of the notebooks are part of HP's consumer range: the Pavilion dv6 and dv7 have a 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch screen respectively and make use of Intel's Core i3 and i5 processor.

Other features include a boatload of HP goodies, such as HP CoolSense, HP True Vision HD Webcam and HP Beats Audio functionality.

As they come packing AMD Fusion A-series APUs, the laptops are said to deliver increased processing speed and visual performance with longer battery life.

The graphical prowess of the dv6 and dv7 is also twice as good as previous-generation integrated graphics, according to HP.

It's business time

If you are looking for something a little more business-orientated, then the HP ProBook 6465b and HP ProBook 4535s use AMD Vision Pro technology, which is said to enhance performance and increase security. Both of these lappies have been given an aluminium finish.

The AMD A8-3500M processor, which these laptops use, garnered an impressive four and a half stars in its TechRadar review, where we noted: "The whole thing hangs together in an efficient, cost effective package under the AMD Vision umbrella."

The HP Pavilion dv6 UK release date is July, as is the dv7's. Pricing starts at £549 (dv6) and £599 (dv7).